Saints defensive end Alex Okafor has played in AT&T Stadium twice.
The first time was in the Big XII championship game when he played at the University of Texas and the other was during his second NFL season with the Arizona Cardinals.
So Okafor knows all too well how distracting all the bells and whistles of the majestic stadium called Jerry World can be.
"You have to remember you're there for football," Okafor said. "It's a show. There's so much going on, so you have to go in there with a locked in mindset or you'll get caught up in the all the extra-curricular. It's definitely an experience like no other."
The Saints are 2-1 in the stadium, winning in 2010 and 2012 when it was called Cowboys Stadium and losing in 2014 in AT&T Stadium.
Saints cornerback Eli Apple has played several games in the stadium as a member of the New York Giants, who are in the same division as the Cowboys. He is also one of several Saints who won a national championship in the stadium. Apple, Vonn Bell, Michael Thomas, and Marshon Lattimore were on the Ohio State team that won a national championship there after the 2014 season.
"They have a lot going on with the stadium," Apple said. "The big jumbotron. The cheerleaders up in the crowd. Just everything. But you just have to ignore all the noise and focus in. It's a great crowd and a great place to play."
Average attendance for the three Saints-Cowboys games in the stadium is 92,577.
"You have the crowd noise, you are playing on the road, it is a newer stadium," said Saints coach Sean Payton. "With each venue that you go to, it’s a little different. I don’t know specifically. I know there are times when the shadows can be an issue when you are playing an afternoon game and the sunlight is tricky with the windows and the way it is set up, but this being a night game, (the challenge) is dealing with the crowd noise.”
The Saints are 5-0 on the road this season, with remaining road trips to Carolina and Tampa Bay on the schedule.