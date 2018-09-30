EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Saints still aren't quite there yet.

The guys on offense know it.

"We still have a lot of room for improvement," said Michael Thomas.

The guys on defense know it, too.

"Growing," said Cam Jordan. "We're growing in every facet, and we still have some ways to go."

So to finish the first quarter of the season with a 3-1 record, despite not yet putting a full four quarters together on both sides of the ball, is a good sign for Sean Payton and company. Few would have guessed this team would be 3-1 after that season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.

Their latest victory, Sunday's 33-18 triumph over the New York Giants, was the third straight win for a team still finding its groove.

It was the first win in three tries in MetLife Stadium, and it came on a picture perfect day.

The Saints, however, weren't picture perfect, especially in the first half.

In fact, they have been far from perfect in any of the first four games of the season.

Something has been missing every week. The defense didn't show up in Week 1 and Week 3. Sandwiched in between those was a disappearing act by the offense.

On Sunday, it was the red-zone offense in the first half, coming up short on four separate occasions and having to settle for four Wil Lutz field goals.

But the offense got going in the second half, and the Saints find themselves sitting atop the NFC South with a half-game lead over the Carolina Panthers, who were idle on Sunday.

It was far from the kind of performance that should have Who Dat Nation booking their tickets to Atlanta the first weekend in February.

But like Thomas said afterward, it was a start.

"We are trending in the right direction, but we are far from where we want to be," Thomas said. "We just have to keep setting a higher and higher standard for ourselves."

And they'll need to in the next few weeks.

The schedule gets a whole lot tougher, especially after next Monday night when the Saints host the Washington Redskins on a night Drew Brees will likely stamp his place in NFL history as the league's all time leader in passing yards. Brees should pass both Brett Favre (second on the all-time list) and Peyton Manning (whose little brother Brees beat Sunday) in front of what should be a raucous Mercedes-Benz Superdome crowd next week.

After that one, the Saints have a bye before making tough road trips to Baltimore and Minnesota followed by a home date with the undefeated Los Angeles Rams. Games against Cincinnati, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh also loom.

So at some point, the Saints' offense and defense both will have to clock in for work on the same day for all four quarters for the team to reach its potential.

Brees said they are getting there.

"I feel like we are beginning to play more and more complementary football," Brees said. "I'm not just talking about offense with run to pass, but as a team. We're understanding how to win football games. We have won in a lot of different ways, found ourselves in a lot of different circumstances already early in the season. Those are things that strengthen you and bring you together and begin to help to form your identity as a team."

The Saints' secondary, the weak link through the first three weeks, didn't get torched on Sunday. That's encouraging.

And on offense, help is on the way.

Mark Ingram, suspended for the first four games, returns and will help lighten Alvin Kamara's heavy load.

"Yeaaaah Booyyy!!! Lets gooooo!" Ingram tweeted immediately after Sunday's game ended.

That tweet came just moments after the Who Dat chants rang out in MetLife Stadium as Giants fans exited the stadium.

The Saints have won three of their first four games, which is about what any rational fan would have predicted through the first quarter of the season.

It hasn't always been pretty.

But 3-1 is 3-1.

Regardless of how you get there.