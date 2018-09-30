New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara, center, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — For the first time this season, there were no heart-pounding theatrics in the final minutes for the Saints.
So to finish the first quarter of the season with a 3-1 record, despite not yet putting a full four quarters together on both sides of the ball, is a good sign for Sean Payton and company. Few would have guessed this team would be 3-1 after that season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.
Their latest victory, Sunday's 33-18 triumph over the New York Giants, was the third straight win for a team still finding its groove.
It was the first win in three tries in MetLife Stadium, and it came on a picture perfect day.
The Saints, however, weren't picture perfect, especially in the first half.
In fact, they have been far from perfect in any of the first four games of the season.
Something has been missing every week. The defense didn't show up in Week 1 and Week 3. Sandwiched in between those was a disappearing act by the offense.
The schedule gets a whole lot tougher, especially after next Monday night when the Saints host the Washington Redskins on a night Drew Brees will likely stamp his place in NFL history as the league's all time leader in passing yards. Brees should pass both Brett Favre (second on the all-time list) and Peyton Manning (whose little brother Brees beat Sunday) in front of what should be a raucous Mercedes-Benz Superdome crowd next week.
After that one, the Saints have a bye before making tough road trips to Baltimore and Minnesota followed by a home date with the undefeated Los Angeles Rams. Games against Cincinnati, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh also loom.
So at some point, the Saints' offense and defense both will have to clock in for work on the same day for all four quarters for the team to reach its potential.
Brees said they are getting there.
"I feel like we are beginning to play more and more complementary football," Brees said. "I'm not just talking about offense with run to pass, but as a team. We're understanding how to win football games. We have won in a lot of different ways, found ourselves in a lot of different circumstances already early in the season. Those are things that strengthen you and bring you together and begin to help to form your identity as a team."
