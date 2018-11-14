The streak is now at eight.

That's VIII in Roman numerals if you prefer speaking Super Bowl lingo.

That's how many consecutive times the Saints have lost to a team that won the Super Bowl the season before.

The Saints get a chance to end that Super Bowl blues on Sunday when the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles come to town.

It's the third straight season the Saints have hosted a Super Bowl champion after losing to the New England Patriots a year ago and to the Denver Broncos two years before that.

But the Super Streak has been going on much longer than that.

Saints safety Marcus Williams, the youngest player on the team, was 7-years old the last time the Saints celebrated a win over a team that hoisted the Lombardi Trophy the season before.

The year was 2003. The Saints beat the Super Bowl XXXVII champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

They haven't beat a reigning champion since.

The Saints, in Jim Haslett's last season as head coach, lost to the New England Patriots in 2005.

Sean Payton took over as the Saints head coach the following year.

But the streak continued.

Payton is 0-5 against defending Super Bowl champs, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006, the Indianapolis Colts in 2007, the Green Bay Packers in 2011, the Broncos in 2016 and the Patriots last season.

Joe Vitt, who coached the Saints during the second half of the 2012 season when Payton was suspended, couldn’t end the jinx either.

The Saints lost to the Giants that year.

Now they get another chance.

And this may be their best chance.

A game that two months ago looked like it might be one of the tougher ones on the Saints' schedule doesn't look quite as intimidating now. Especially the way the Saints are playing.

The Eagles will limp into the Mercedes Benz with a 4-5 record after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson knows that as Super Bowl champs, his team gets everyone's best shot each week. He remembers telling his team that last year as it was pursuing its first Super Bowl.

"We played some really good teams and i said 'listen, if you want to be one of the best teams in the league, you have to beat the best,'" Pederson said. "So I know teams are saying that about us. We just haven't lived up to how we are capable of playing."

The Eagles' secondary has been decimated by injuries and will have to try to slow down a Drew Brees led offense that is scoring points at will. The Saints are averaging a league best 36.7 points per game and coming off a shellacking of the Bengals where they scored every single time they touched the ball until they took a knee at the end.

But Payton knows this isn't a gimme.

"Philly will be one of those teams that, they've got championship pedigree, players that have just finished winning the Super Bowl will be playing in a game that they feel like is vital to win," Payton said.

This is the 29th time the Saints have played a team that won the Super Bowl the year before, thanks largely to former division rival San Francisco.

The Saints are 9-19 all-time against Super Bowl champions, including a 3-10 mark in the Dome.

A win on Sunday would extend the Saints winning streak to nine, matching the second longest win streak in franchise history. The Saints won nine in a row in 1987, the team's first season ever making the playoffs.

The longest winning streak was 13 games in 2009, a season that ended with the Saints bringing New Orleans its first ever championship.

The Saints have played this season like a team capable of winning another Super Bowl.

Can they extend their winning streak to 9.

To do so, they'll have to make sure their losing streak against defending Super Bowl champs doesn't get to nine.

Or IX if you're using Super Bowl lingo.

VIII in a row

How the Saints fared in last eight games against reigning Super Bowl champions:

Season Opponent Super Bowl won Results

2003-04 Tampa Bay* XXXVIII L 14-7

2005-06 New England XXXIX L 24-17

2006-07 Pittsburgh XL L 38-31

2007-08 Indianapolis XLI L 41-10

2011-12 Green Bay XLV L 42-34

2012-13 New York Giants XLVI L 52-27

2016-17 Denver Broncos 50 L 25-23

2017-18 New England Patriots LI L 36-20

2018-19 Philadelphia Eagles LII ?????

*Saints won first meeting vs. Bucs in 2003