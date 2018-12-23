The New Orleans Saints' locker room dance party continued after the Saints' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Sunday.

This time, however, the fans got involved -- sort of.

Take Fo' Records, the label that originally released New Orleans rapper Choppa's hit "Choppa Style" tweeted video of Saints fans singing, dancing and reveling in victory in the New Orleans streets outside the Superdome shortly after the win.

Music, and celebratory dancing, has played an important role to the Saints this season, with "Choppa Style" often being at the center of their 13-2 season so far.

The song has popped up both during games in in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and afterward when Saints players share Instagram Live videos celebrating to the hit bounce song.

Choppa recently said he's got something special in the works with the Saints, but wants to keep it a surprise. With the Saints now set to make a run in the playoffs, we'll likely see what he and the team have in store soon.

Not to be overlooked was the party inside the locker room, where a familiar dance move made its triumphant return.

The Sean Payton, the viral dance popularized both by Payton's dancing following the Saints beating the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Wild Card round last season and New Orleans trumpeter Shamarr Allen's "Hit the Sean Payton" song made in tribute to it, was busted out once again by the man himself.

Payton was seen in two clips uploaded by Ted Ginn Jr. and PJ Williams on Instagram performing his signature dance move to Allen's viral hit.

Allen made "Hit the Sean Payton" last season in tribute to Payton's dance moves after the Saints beat the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Wild Card round. The song, and dance, became a viral hit soon after.