New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore suffered the second concussion of his NFL career after colliding with teammate A.J. Klein on a big hit on Monday Night Football.
Lattimore closed hard on a short throw from Washington's Alex Smith to Maurice Harris and lined Harris up for a big shot.
At the last moment, Harris ducked down and Lattimore delivered his blow to the bigger body of Klein, immediately going to the turf. Trainers examined him on the field, helped him to the sideline in the injury tent and then took him to the locker room.
Lattimore has already suffered one concussion in the NFL. Lattimore also suffered a concussion against the New England Patriots in the second week of his rookie season and missed the Saints' third game against the Carolina Panthers.
A player in the NFL's concussion protocol must pass five steps before returning to the field. With the Saints on a bye week after this game, Lattimore may be able to return for the next game in two weeks against Baltimore.