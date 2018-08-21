Fights are an annual rite of passage in joint practices, at least in some corners of the NFL.
Take a look at the headlines of the past two weeks. Houston squared off with San Francisco, Baltimore and Indianapolis couldn't keep things between the lines, Washington and the New York Jets held a practice that was more bare-knuckle brawl than football.
Based on recent history, the New Orleans Saints will likely be the exception, rather than the rule, when they take the fields in Costa Mesa, Calif. on Wednesday and Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Under Sean Payton, New Orleans has held joint practices four times in the past three seasons, squaring off with the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and the Chargers.
None turned into a WWE undercard.
"Both teams have the same interest, you know?" Saints head coach Sean Payton said. "We're trying to improve, we're also trying to make the right decisions relative to our rosters and be healthy coming away from the practices and the games. It's just being smart and understanding what the common goal is."
Payton has told his team in the past that he does not want the Saints letting their emotions get the best of them in joint practices.
Or any practices for that matter. New Orleans has had a few brief skirmishes after the end of a play during this camp, but the Saints have shut them down quickly.
Payton wants his team to play with an edge.
What he doesn't want is a practice derailed by extracurricular activity.
"The one thing that you want to be able to come out of it is going against a different opponent, different people, and pushing yourself," Saints safety Kurt Coleman said. "You want to be able to grow. Obviously, fights will happen, but that is not what you want. You want to have good, hard competing practices and hopefully both teams can come away with saying, ‘We learned this.'"
Fights do happen in football, particularly on the practice field, for one simple reason.
All sports have fights — see bench-clearing brawls in baseball or the rare punch thrown in an NBA game — but football is played on a different emotional plane.
"To be good at this game, you have to get yourself on the edge," veteran tight end Benjamin Watson said. "No matter what it is you have to think about, your kids, your livelihood, the journey that you took to make it there,ll that has to go through you to come out here and run up full speed against another human being."
Fights happen in practice because all of that emotion boils over.
"So that is a good thing to be able to play football with that type of intensity and emotion," Watson said. "Now, what happens in practice, you do not want to go over that. That is why you train yourself to be able to have that emotion, have that energy, and do it within the confines of the rules, and be productive."
Watson, a cerebral, veteran leader who seems like the last person to throw hands, has been in a few fights in his career — although not in a joint practice — for a simple reason.
A player has to have his teammate's back.
"There is a rule about fighting," Watson said. "If someone in your room gets in a fight in practice or on the road or whatever, you always come out there to their defense."
Payton does want to build that kind of us-against-them camaraderie.
He simply wants the Saints to focus that energy on what's happening between the whistles, rather than after the whistle blows.
"You build that sort of camaraderie as a team," Watson said. "You're trying to win everything, like we are here (in Metairie), but now it’s Saints versus (somebody else). We’re cheering for each other in that manner."
For that reason, the Saints often schedule joint practices with a coach Payton trusts — he worked with Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn during his time in Dallas.
As much as the fights make headlines, joint practices can have a lot of benefits for a team that has spent most of the past month practicing against the same players and same scheme, a group it will never face in the regular season.
"It increases your focus a little bit," Coleman said. "It's a whole new setting. ... We want to take some steps forward because I think the Chargers are really good team. ... I want us to be able to rise to the challenge every single day that we're going against them."
That's what Payton wants out of this trip to Los Angeles.
A whole different kind of highlight than the ones other teams have produced in joint practices the past two weeks.
"When you get a chance to practice with another team you get different formations offensively, different type of schemes defensively, different system," Payton said. "Our experience last year with them was really good. It was competitive, and those guys do a good job, our guys practiced hard on both teams. I think it's a good work week."
A work week, rather than a chance to brawl.