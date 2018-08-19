For the second consecutive day, first-round pick Marcus Davenport is back in practice for the Saints, emphasizing Sean Payton’s comments that the rookie will be back on the field this week.
Left guard Andrus Peat and wide receiver Cameron Meredith are both also practucing, a sign that they’re ramping up their work as they return from injuries suffered last year.
Five Saints have not been spotted.
Defensive end Alex Okafor (bone bruise in knee, sprained ankle), tight end Michael Hoomanawanui, safety Rickey Jefferson (torn ACL), cornerback Arthur Maulet and wide receiver Keith Kirkwood do not appear to be at practice.
Cornerback P.J. Williams (bruised rib) and guard Landon Turner (shoulder sprain) are out at practice but not participating.