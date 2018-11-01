Saints receivers Tommylee Lewis and Shane Wynn are playing the role of Brandin Cooks this week in practice.
Their script is pretty simple.
"Run everything fast and run everything full speed," said Wynn, the Saints' practice-squad receiver.
The Saints know that's what they should expect Sunday when Cooks, who spent his first three seasons in New Orleans, makes his second homecoming in as many years when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Saints seem confident they can have as much success against Cooks as a Ram as they did a season ago when he came to town as a member of the New England Patriots.
Cooks finished with just two catches for 37 yards in Week 2 last season, but the Patriots won 36-20.
That game was just the second career NFL game for the Saints' cornerback primarily responsible for holding Cooks in check that day.
How'd Marshon Lattimore do it?
"We just played man-to-man," Lattimore said. "I guarded him the whole game. I'm a dog. I'm a great player. Last year they told me I had him man-to-man and I can guard him. I did it."
Slowing Cooks down again will be key if the Saints want to extend their winning streak to seven while putting the first blemish on the Rams' record.
Cooks, part of the Rams' three-headed monster at receiver with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, has caught 35 passes for 643 yards and two touchdowns this season in his new home. He has been kept out of the end zone in his past four games in the Dome (with the Patriots last season and his final three games with the Saints.)
Having played against Cooks in practice in previous years has helped some members of the secondary figure out how to defend him.
"He is a deep-ball threat and he struggled in press," said safety Vonn Bell. "Marshon and the corners went up there and challenged those guys. We took our strength and met his weakness. When you give them free access to your defense, that's where they really kill people at. So we want to disrupt them."
But the Saints also know what Cooks does well, especially before he hits the field on Sundays.
"Hard worker who was trying to perfect his craft every day," said Lewis, one of the two guys pretending to be Cooks this week.
Drew Brees threw the longest of his 502 career touchdown passes to Cooks, a 98-yarder against the Oakland Raiders in 2016.
"The thing I really appreciate about Brandin is that I loved his work ethic," Brees said. "When he was here, he was a guy who envisioned himself being a great player. And similar to Mike (Thomas) and similar to some of the guys we have, on a daily basis, you're going to get the most out of him. There was a work ethic there. There was a focus and just a determination and expectation and confidence but also a belief system."
Cooks was wearing a Saints uniform the last time the Rams came to New Orleans. He caught just one pass in that game, leading to his "closed mouths don't get fed" response in a postgame interview.
When he returned to New Orleans last season, Cooks said he had no animosity towards the Saints after being traded to the Patriots after that 2016 season.
"There is a lot of respect there," he said after last year's game.
He talked to coach Sean Payton and several of his former teammates before and after the game.
"He was a feature guy when he was here," Brees said. "He was a feature guy in New England. He's a feature guy in L.A. So he's done really well for himself, and I'm very proud of him."