There is a lot of time wasted when preparing for the Saints.
Teams have to prepare for endless possibilities, knowing that only so many of them will show, and there likely will be new ones they haven't seen before.
But here's the thing: This unpredictable and innovative New Orleans team has only become more unpredictable and innovative. The Saints are the NFL's greatest shape-shifters, with the kind of offense that can flash 11 different personnel packages in one game — more than some teams use in a whole season — as it did against the Rams a few week ago.
And if that isn't bad enough, there are the endless formations and variations within each of those personnel groupings. The level of innovation the Saints coaching staff is willing to use to create a wrinkle has become staggering.
For instance, against the Los Angeles Rams, the Saints debuted a package with two quarterbacks, one wide receiver, two tight ends, and one running back. They used it five times in that game and haven’t shown it since. Unveiling a new personnel package wasn’t enough. On the first play, the Saints added another layer of deception by stationing right tackle Ryan Ramczyk to the outside shoulder of left tackle Terron Armstead in a tackle-over look.
Alvin Kamara only gained a yard after Taysom Hill handed him the ball, but that isn’t the point. It is something new on film that opponents have to prepare for.
“(Payton is) not afraid to think outside of the box and put people in stressful positions where you have to make a decision,” said Saints safety Kurt Coleman, who spent the previous three seasons playing for the Carolina Panthers. “It’s almost like a fast break where you’re trying to backpedal.”
The Saints are introducing new looks every week. They have used 24 personnel packages this season, according to The Advocate’s charting. To put this in perspective, a team on the cutting edge of creativity and variety might hit 14 or 15 in a single season. Most top out around 10 or 11.
The key to pushing that number into unprecedented levels is Hill, whose presence has allowed the Saints to add nine personnel packages that put multiple quarterbacks on the field at the same time. It might seem like the only thing to prepare for in that situation is a handful of read-option runs or sorting out which quarterback is lined up where, but it is more complicated than that.
New Orleans recently had to get ready for these packages against Baltimore, which uses Lamar Jackson in a similar role, and Cincinnati, which has started using Jeff Driskel as its change-of-pace quarterback. In some ways, with a second quarterback, it’s like the defense has to prepare to face two different offenses.
“Having a quarterback that can run the football and being willing to run your quarterback, the thing that it forces you to do defensively is that it forces you to play 11 on 11,” Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. “So, how you scheme things up and how you do things, you have to use players you wouldn’t normally use in stopping the quarterback run game.”
Payton has had his eye out for inefficiencies in how the Hill packages have been defended and seems to create tendencies to lull teams in just long enough to exploit them later.
Defenses had started to creep and keep their safeties within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage whenever Hill was lined up at quarterback, which made sense. Heading into a Week 8 Minnesota game, Hill had only passed once when lined up under center, an incompletion to Alvin Kamara.
Bringing a safety down helped get the defense a man back in stopping Hill. So, against the Vikings, Payton designed a play where Hill threw a bomb to Michael Thomas, who was singled covered without a deep safety, for a 44-yard gain.
Another way defenses started to cheat was by having whoever covered Brees when he split sag off of him. So, New Orleans ran a play where Brees was supposed to be thrown a pass against the Rams. Los Angeles covered it, and Hill was forced to run the ball, but the threat is now on tape and defenses now know the Saints are willing to throw him the ball.
And on Sunday, with teams not paying Hill much respect as a receiver, he ran a go route and was targeted on a deep pass with the deep safety cheating all the way over to the other side of the field. It fell incomplete, but, again, showing the possibility is more important than the actual execution.
Hill might not be the guy you want running an offense from the pocket – not yet, at least -- or as your primary wide receiver, but that’s fine with New Orleans.
The Saints weaponize him in other ways, including as a physical blocker like on New Orleans’ 38-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of Sunday’s game when he laid the key block that sprung Ingram free.
“Each year you look at our talent and see if you can put them in places where they can do things well,” Payton said. “I think part of it is not looking at what a player can’t do but what are the things that he does do well, and then trying to do those things.”
Hill is doing plenty of things.
He has played 38 snaps at quarterback, three at running back, 41 at tight end or in an extremely close wide-receiver split and 39 plays at wide receiver. This has made it easy to create multiple personnel groupings to where the defense has no idea who will be taking the snap until the team breaks the huddle -- or, in the case of one play Sunday, until the team motions someone into the backfield after lining up.
The most common personnel grouping has been the team’s look with both quarterbacks, two receivers, a running back, and a tight end. New Orleans has used this personnel package 89 times. Hill has lined up at quarterback (30 times), running back (three), tight end or with a tight split (33) and wide receiver (23) on those plays.
Overall, the Saints have run 107 plays with multiple quarterbacks on the field. Those plays have gained 567 yards or 5.3 per play. New Orleans has attempted 25 passes from these packages, connecting on 19 for 202 yards.
But the measure of success isn't as simple as looking at a set of numbers. Showing these plays benefits the offense on every snap.
“It really adds into the preparation part of it, because you have to, although they won’t use all those packages in a game, you certainly have to have calls ready in preparation for it,” Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said. “They’ve got a big playbook, and when you go through the years and different matchups in different ways they feature the guys, you have to have a bunch of calls ready.”
Not only does having all of these packages require a coaching staff with creative minds, but the players also need to have the right mentality to make it work. That might be the hidden key to this becoming such a big part of the offense and not just an occasional trick play.
Some quarterbacks, especially ones as established as Brees, might not be happy with the idea of someone else throwing passes in the red zone. That doesn't appear to be the case here. Brees has talked about wanting to catch a pass from Hill and has praised the coaching staff for being innovative, but other quarterbacks admit that it might not be easy to digest.
Hall of Famer Troy Aikman certainly didn’t like it when the Dallas Cowboys talked about using wide receiver Ernie Mills to run the Wishbone one year. But he thinks he would take it differently if he were playing today.
“I said he better be prepared to play the rest of the game because I’m going to the locker room,” Aikman said. “If I was playing today I’d probably have a little different attitude about it. It’s become more acceptable.”
It has not only become acceptable. It is now an essential part of the playbook. Even if it isn't always apparent, this wrinkle is impacting every play and has played a significant role in the New Orleans offense being an unstoppable force.