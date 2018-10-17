On the night of Oct. 8, as Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, Willie Snead watched on TV.

This time a year ago, Snead would have imagined being one of the ones celebrating with Brees in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome that Monday night.

He even could've been the one catching the record-setting pass.

But things didn't work out that way for Snead.

His three seasons in New Orleans — including his final one last year, which he describes as an "emotional roller coaster" — came to an end in April when the Saints didn't match the Baltimore Ravens' offer to the restricted free agent.

So now Snead wears the black and purple instead of the black and gold, and he will play his former team when Ravens host the Saints on Sunday.

"It's going to be fun," Snead said. "I've been looking forward to this for a while. I'm not going to trying to make it too much about me against the Saints. I'm just trying to be more about us trying to win a game against a great team that has a great offense and a defense that's playing well."

For three seasons, Snead was a big part of that offense.

He was a fan favorite.

He was also a media favorite, winning the Jim Finks Award during the 2016 season. It's an award voted upon by local media who cover the Saints, given to the player who best cooperates with reporters, shows respect for the job and provides insightful answers.

So it probably shouldn't have come as a surprise to hear Snead's transparency Wednesday when talking about his rough final season as a Saint.

It started with a DWI arrest in Kenner in June 2017, when he registered a .125 on a Breathalyzer test. That led to a three-game suspension from the NFL to start the season. That followed with some injuries that inevitably pushed Snead to the backburner of the Saints' offense.

"With everything that happened, from the toe surgery to getting into the accident, to getting suspended, to the hamstring during the season and not being able to come back fully healthy halfway through the year, was tough. Because I always want to be a factor," Snead said. "I always want to contribute in some way. Last year was supposed to be a big year for me. I was going into my restricted year. There was a lot of momentum built up."

Instead, Snead finished with a disappointing stat line of eight catches for 92 yards. That came after he had 895 receiving yards in 2016 and 984 yards the year before that.

"There was a lot of uncertainty each week on whether I was going to be in the game plan or involved. ... That was the frustrating part, to know I had no control over that," Snead said. "I didn't know what to do, so I was just trying to be a good teammate and hope for the best at that point. A year later, I'm totally happy and don't have any regrets. That was an experience to learn from and just to not make those type of mistakes again to put myself in that kind of situation."

This season with the Ravens, Snead has 30 receptions (tied for the team lead) for 313 yards.

"Tough, great over-the-middle and chain-moving type of guy," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Contested catches. Hard worker. All the things you saw in New Orleans. We really had a need there, and he's been a good fit for us."

Sean Payton hasn't been surprised by Snead's success. Payton used the word "grit" when describing Snead on Wednesday.

"He was a tremendous competitor and certainly someone I loved coaching and was one of those guys I knew was going to make it," Payton said.

Snead still remains in contact with his former teammates.

He hasn't reached out to Brees yet to congratulate him on his record.

"I know how Drew works," Snead said. "He isn't going to return a text, especially during the season."

So he plans to congratulate Brees during Sunday's coin toss. Snead is one of Baltimore's captains this week.

He is thrilled to have contributed 1,934 of those yards to Brees' record. He calls it humbling.

"The past three years I really learned a lot from him as a man, as a player," Snead said. "As a leader, he's really instilled a lot in me. To be a part of that type of history is definitely a humbling experience. I am really happy for him. I know he is still going strong and still doing the same thing. He deserves it. He puts in all the hard work, day in a day out. He's just a great man and he deserves everything he's got."

After his congrats to Brees, he'll play against the guys who were his teammates this time last year.

"It's like coming back full-circle," he said.