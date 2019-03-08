NFL Football Operations released its list of rule changes for the 2019 season proposed by league teams Friday evening.

The most popular rule teams want to change? The league's standards for instant replay.

While the New Orleans Saints -- who may have the biggest complaint about the league's instant replay rules -- did not propose any amendments to "Rule 15, Section 2," several other teams did.

Rules regarding replays to Try attempts (extra point and two-point conversion), fourth down plays spotted short and more were just some of the nine proposals submitted, but the Saints may want to pay extra attention to three proposals from the Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs.

Washington proposed amending the rule to allow all plays that occur during a game to either a coach's challenge or official review, as well as adding personal fouls as reviewable plays. The Chiefs took Washington's second request a step further, proposing that personal fouls, whether they are called or not called, be reviewable.

The Chiefs' proposed amendment would have been benefited the Saints in the NFC title game against the Los Angeles Rams, when Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman appeared to get an early hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis that was not called by officials.

The no-call will go down in infamy, but the league's response will be equally notorious. Saints coach Sean Payton said Al Riveron, the NFL's senior vice president of officiating, called him as soon as the game was over. His first words? "We messed it up."

That initial acknowledgement of the mistake was followed up by almost 10 days of silence on Commissioner Roger Goddell's part while lawsuits filed by Saints fans piled up. Robey-Coleman was also eventually fined for a helmet-to-helmet hit on the play to the tune of $26,739.

You can check out the rest of the rule changes proposed by NFL teams for the 2019 season here.