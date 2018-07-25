The Saints open training camp with almost all hands on deck.
With the exception of wide receiver Brandon Coleman and tight end Michael Hoomanawanui, who will be placed on the active/physically unable to perform list, the Saints will have all hands on deck.
And that means players like defensive end Alex Okafor (torn Achilles), left guard Andrus Peat (broken fibula), free agent wide receiver Cameron Meredith (torn ACL suffered last season) and rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport (summer thumb surgery) are good to go.
"Every year you have a group that had an offseason surgery or an injury," Payton said. "We're real encouraged with (Meredith's) progress. There has not been any setbacks. He's going to go and practice, and yet, we'll be smart."
Okafor's health is also a good sign, coming off of an Achilles injury that typically takes eight to ten months to heal.
"I think Alex has done a really good job rehabbing from that injury," Loomis said. "He was having a really good season for us a year ago, and I'm anxious to see that he can get back to that. I think he will."
One player who will not be back this season is running back Daniel Lasco, who suffered a bulging disc after making a tackle on a kickoff against Buffalo and had to be carted off the field.
Lasco was waived with an injury designation last week, but Loomis indicated that the former seventh-round pick would be placed on reserve/PUP, which will keep him from playing for the Saints this season.
"His rehab's going well," Payton said. He's getting his weight back up and getting stronger."