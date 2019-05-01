The Saints have decided they will not pick up the fifth-year option for cornerback Eli Apple, according to a report by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

As a result, Apple will be slated to be a free agent at the end of this upcoming season. But the Saints could still bring him back, just at a much cheaper price than if the team exercised his fifth-year option.

The deadline for teams to extend rookie deals and pick up fifth-year options of players taken in the first round of the 2016 draft is May 3. Apple was the 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft by the New York Giants.

The first 10 picks of the draft earn pay in the fifth-year option equal to the average of the 10 highest salaries at their position. For cornerbacks, that salary is projected to be just over $13 million. By not exercsing his fifth-year option, the Saints aren't ready to invest that much into Apple yet for 2020.

The Saints acquired Apple in a trade in October with the New York Giants to help a secondary that was struggling early in the season. They gave up the fourth round pick in this year's draft and the seventh round pick in the 2020 draft. Appled ended up replacing Ken Crawley as the starter at cornerback opposite Marshon Lattimore.

The defense improved during the second half of the season after Apple's arrival. They allowed an average of 27.3 points and 387.8 yards per game during the first eight weeks of the season. But those numbers improved to an average of 16.9 points and 310.4 yards per game during the second half of the season.

Apple started 10 games and recorded 29 tackles, 2 interceptions and 9 pass break ups with the Saints.