Saints kicker Wil Lutz set a franchise record at the end of the second quarter when he kicked a 43-yard field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It was the 26th consecutive made field goal by Lutz, breaking Morten Andersen's franchise record. Andersen made 25 straight in the 1992 and 1993 seasons.
"It's cool to do anything that Morten Andersen has done, but I don't really think about it," Lutz said last week when he tied the record against the Carolina Panthers. "That's something I'll reflect on when the season is over. We still have two more games in the regular season so I'm not worried about any records right now. We are trying to make every kick we are asked to kick and whatever records it leads to, it is what it is."
Lutz has made 28 of 29 field goals this season. His only miss came on Sept. 16 against the Cleveland Browns.