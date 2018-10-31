You could check every fourth-down decision the Saints have made this year on a variety of stats services to see if they made the right call.

But that process would have no value to the Saints. They don’t care what general analytics say.

“The percentage of any of the analytic studies would include all 32 (teams), and I think we’re different than all 32,” coach Sean Payton said. “And sometimes you have a play that you really feel comfortable with, other times you recognize field position, and you choose to punt.”

Payton isn't shooting down analytics. The team has invested in it and has its in-house analytics department that tailors reports for the coaching staff. Payton has repeatedly noted how useful the studies conducted by analyst Ryan Herman have been to him.

And, besides, the Saints coach is right. The numbers Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles puts up in a specific situation shouldn’t populate alongside what Drew Brees does for New Orleans, and the output from such a study shouldn't be used to influence a decision for either team.

Payton brought up these points when asked about his approach and philosophy on going for it on fourth-down and attempting two-point conversions. Teams taking more chances on fourth down has become a talking point in the media because Philadelphia Eagles went for it a record 29 times last season.

But it is hard to classify this as a new trend league-wide, or even locally with the Saints. Teams have gone for it 232 times through eight weeks, which is the second-highest mark since at least 1994, but the fluctuations during that span make it difficult to know if there is real change afoot. The number has steadily hovered between 170-232, going up and down depending on the year.

The Saints have attempted eight fourth-down conversions this season, converting seven. However, five of those attempts came against the Baltimore Ravens, which shows how specific Payton's decisions are to the opponent.

Even with the uptick in Week 7, the overall number isn’t exactly out of character. Payton attempted 46 fourth-down conversions between 2006 and 2007. The team averaged 14.9 per season between 2008-2017. It is on pace for 18 this year.

The same line of thinking goes for the team’s decisions to go for two points. The team has a chart it consults to help guide decisions, but a lot of it comes down to how the game feels. Payton also has a couple of general rules he typically follows.

“If it's a game that you think is moving in a direction where there's a lot of points (that are) going to be scored, we are not looking at it (in the third quarter),” Payton said. “Now, if it’s a lower scoring game, then you might look at the chart a little bit earlier than you normally do.”

The Saints have attempted 30 two-point conversions since 2006, successfully converting 16. All but one of them, an attempt this year against the Washington Redskins, came with less than eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Payton keeps up with the trends and decisions made around the league. Herman creates a report for the coach detailing four decisions made the previous week. Payton will take note of anything interesting.

But even though 2-point conversions have been a better than 50-50 proposition for his teams over the years, Payton doesn’t think the math is that simple. One of the reasons for that is because there are times when he doesn’t have a play left to call from the 2-yard line because he used it earlier in the game inside of the 5-yard line.

“I don't know that I'm going to be at the 2-yard line again,” Payton said. “So there's games where I can't wait to run two or three plays down there on the 2- or 3-yard line, and there have been games where maybe as it is (not like that). That factors in. We will always have four or five two-point plays. We're not just indiscriminately going for two, in a new wave.”

But there is also a feel and awareness factor that needs to be considered.

“A lot of it is how the game is going and how are you holding up,” he said. “How is your protection holding up and how is your running game looking? That doesn't get factored into any of the analytics, and if your left tackle is injured, and you are playing Lawrence Taylor, and you pay attention to the analytics, nothing talks about when he hits the quarterback for a loss of seven. I think a lot of that has to be part of the equation. We call it the variables.”

The only real variable here is if it feels right. That still matters.