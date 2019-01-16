Atlanta's mayor is pumping the brakes after a recent comment regarding the Super Bowl in her city sparked a firestorm among the Saints faithful.

Keisha Lance Bottoms walked back her comments in a Tuesday press conference, addressing her remark that she'd like to see "anybody other than the Saints" in Super Bowl 53. The game will be played in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

What teams does Atlanta mayor want in Super Bowl? 'Anybody other than the Saints' Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms isn't quite sure which teams she wants to see in Atlanta in a few weeks for Super Bowl 53.

"Before we get to the real stuff, let me explain: it was a joke," she said, according to a WWL-TV report. "But I don’t know of a Falcons fan who wants to see New Orleans and the Patriots in the Super Bowl."

She added that she was thankful for anyone, including Saints fans, who chose to attend the Super Bowl and its festivities in her city.

The Saints face off with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in the NFC Championship for a berth in the big game. The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs play on the other side of the bracket to determine the AFC's representative.

In Bottoms' initial comments she added a tongue-in-cheek jab at a previous Saints scandal.

"I know there’s going to be a bounty on my head for saying that,” she said. “But, if it can’t be the Falcons, then hey, as long as it’s not the Saints then I am happy.”

The comments led to responses from New Orleans city leaders, including councilman Jay Banks, who implied that the mayor is just sore because the Falcons blew a 25-point lead and lost to the New England Patriots in the 2017 Super Bowl.

“I’m sorry she feels that way. We would welcome them here,” Banks said. “At the end of the day they shouldn’t be mad at us that they suck.

“It’s not our fault that they choked."

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell did not make a comment.