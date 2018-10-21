BALTIMORE — The Saints came into Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens having converted all three of their fourth downs this season.
They needed just one drive Sunday to double their fourth-down attempts this season.
The Saints went for it on fourth down four times on the opening drive, converting the first three before failing on the final attempt at the Ravens' 4-yard line.
The three conversions came on a Taysom Hill run on a fake punt, a Drew Brees quarterback sneak and a Mark Ingram run.
But the team lost a fumble on its last fourth-down try of the drive when a Hill pitch to Alvin Kamara didn’t connect.
The play had the Saints in a position where Kamara only needed to beat linebacker Patrick Onwuasor to the corner, but he never got the chance.
Offensive line shuffle
The New Orleans Saints had to use a depleted offensive line against the Baltimore Ravens, but it could have been a lot worse.
The team was without left guard Andrus Peat, who was ruled out because of a concussion, but right guard Larry Warford rallied back from a back injury suffered in practice this week to start during Sunday’s game.
Josh LeRibeus started in place of Peat at left guard. It was his third start of the season after Peat also missed games against Tampa Bay and Atlanta earlier this season. However, that wasn’t the end of the shuffling.
LeRibeus left the game in the second quarter after becoming injured while blocking on a quarterback sneak. He was replaced in the lineup by Cameron Tom.
LeRibeus performed decently in both of those games, and has been fine in other appearances since joining New Orleans before last season. Senio Kelemete, who signed with Houston this offseason, used to be the fill-in offensive lineman for New Orleans.
Warford, started despite being listed as questionable with a back injury. He first showed up on the injury report Thursday, when he did not practice, but he was limited during Friday’s session.
But having him available was significant for the Saints since New Orleans was also without offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod, who stayed back after his newborn daughter died earlier this week.
New Orleans also ruled out defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (ankle), safety J.T. Gray, guard Will Clapp, defensive tackle Mitchell Loewen and defensive tackle Trey Hendrickson. It was the first time Gray, who serves on special teams, has been ruled out this season.
Baltimore was without starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who showed up on the injury report this week with a thigh injury. The Ravens moved forward with Jimmy Smith, who served a four-game suspension to start the year for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, and Brandon Carr. Tavon Young served as the slot cornerback.
New way
The Saints started wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith with Ted Ginn Jr. landing on injured reserve because of a knee injury.
Smith, who caught the pass that gave Brees the all-time passing yardage record, had the first chance to catch the quarterback’s 500th touchdown pass midway through the first quarter, but it fell incomplete.
Ben Watson eventually got Brees to the benchmark when he caught a pass in the right corner of the end zone during the second quarter. The play gave New Orleans a 7-3 lead.
First catch
Saints tight end Dan Arnold made his first career reception in the second quarter.
Arnold's reception came on a 10-yard pass from Brees, who eluded a defender before making the throw.
The Saints signed the undrafted Arnold out of Wisconsin-Platteville in 2017, but he spent his rookie season on injured reserve.