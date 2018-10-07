Drew Brees has handled the hype leading to Monday night with the same poise he handles a game-winning drive.

And in a way, the Saints' game against the Washington Redskins is a game-winning drive for Brees, a chance for No. 9 to put yet another exclamation mark on a career already filled with plenty of them.

He knows all eyes will be on him as he closes in on becoming the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, surpassing all the greats so great you don't even need to mention their first name.

More than Montana.

More than Elway, Brady and Marino and Favre.

And more than Peyton Manning, who Brees is just 201 yards away from overtaking at the top of the list.

If there is any pressure, Brees hasn't shown any signs of it.

These are the times when he transforms into Cool Brees, except it's really not a transformation.

He's always this way, which is why the same three-word phrase kept popping up from teammates when asked about the soon-to-be record holder's demeanor this week.

"Same ole Drew," said receiver Michael Thomas. "Competitive with that fire in his eyes. He has played a lot of football, so he never gets too high or too low."

Then someone else said it.

"Same ole Drew," echoed backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. "He has his routine and he sticks to it. He knows who he is and is true to himself. That's the reason he's been as successful as he's been. Same mindset every day to dominate and master his gameplan. To watch him operate is like watching a well-oiled machine."

Brees is more focused on the win than the record, which explains why he deadpanned with a "what are you talking about?" when he fielded the first question about the record Thursday, pretending to be oblivious to it all.

If he didn't know, he was reminded in the next few minutes.

Thirteen of the 19 questions media members asked Brees were about breaking the record.

But if we didn't ask, Brees wouldn't have ever brought it up. His kids haven't brought it up either, something he credits is wife Brittany for.

But he knows.

"He's aware of the record because everyone is making him aware of it," punter Thomas Morstead said. "But he hasn't talked about it and has been no different this week. Watching him and all the stuff he does on the side and how he can separate, compartmentalize his whole life in different areas is why he's Drew Brees. His wife, Brittany, talks about how he never brings his work home because it's his time with the kids. That's what make him him."

It's that ability to focus on the details that has brought Brees to this point, blossoming from a barely recruited high school kid from Texas who many thought was too short to play the position to one of the greatest to ever do it.

He's broken so many records that it has become second nature to his teammates.

"To see another (record) go down is just another day in the life of being a teammate of Drew Brees," running back Mark Ingram said. "He breaks records every year."

This one is especially monumental though.

It's why NFL Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker will be in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday to collect the football when Brees breaks the record. Brees' game uniform will be shipped to Canton, Ohio, after the game as well. Peyton Manning, who won't attend the game because of another commitment, has prepared a 75-second video to congratulate Brees.

Chances are, Brees won't hear a word of Manning's speech. Especially if the game is still close. He'll be more focused on trying to get the Saints their fourth straight win.

"If we don't win this game, he'll be just as upset as any other time we didn't win," Morstead said. "His goal this week is to win the game. If it means throwing for 199 yards and him coming short of the record and we win, he'll be the happiest guy on the field."

But obviously Brees would like to get it done Monday in front of his own fans in the stadium where his name will someday hang in the rafters in the team's ring of honor.

He's already stamped his place as the greatest Saints player ever and on the verge of adding a record that surely puts him in the greatest of all-time conversation.

And to one teammate, he's already attained that title as well.

"He's the GOAT," linebacker DeMario Davis said. "The way he prepares, the way he plays, the way he leads. He's just the GOAT. Whether it's OTAs, minicamp, training camp, the game, he's always the same. Locked in. Zeroed in. He's the greatest I've ever seen prepare. Every day he's the same. Every day."

The week leading up to this record-setting Monday was no different.

