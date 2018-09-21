FOUR DOWNS
Return games
New Orleans needs to find someone else to return punts this week with Tommylee Lewis landing on injured reserve. It sounds like Ted Ginn Jr. could be the leader for the role, but Alvin Kamara and Austin Carr could also be in the mix. Will Taysom Hill return kicks again?
Meredith debut?
This could be the week wide receiver Cam Meredith finally suits up and makes his debut for the Saints. If he can contribute it would help out a lot. The offense has been dependent on Michael Thomas and Kamara. Having some variety could help with the consistency.
Ito veto
The Falcons are decidedly less dangerous when Devonta Freeman is on the shelf. He’s one of the more dangerous running backs in the NFL. Tevin Coleman should see more carries with Ito Smith picking up some slack. Smith looked good last week, carrying nine times for 46 yards.
Shake it up
Could it be time for the Saints to make a change at cornerback? The team hasn’t been getting the consistency it desires from the position, with Ken Crawley surrendering a handful of plays during the first two weeks. P.J. Williams is waiting in the wings if the issues continue.
FILM STUDY
Lock it down: Saints’ Lattimore faces big test in Falcons’ Jones
Marshon Lattimore will tell you himself his debut wasn’t what he wanted it to be.
The Week 1 matchup didn’t go particularly well for the defense, and Lattimore, who seemed to dominate every week as a rookie last season, wasn’t immune to the struggles. Simply put: Buccaneers star Mike Evans got the best of him.
Even with the early hiccup, Lattimore has the opportunity to solidify his standing as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He played well last week against the Cleveland Browns and can put the opener all the way behind him with a strong performance this week against Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones.
Jones was one of the few players who performed well against Lattimore last season. In the first meeting, Lattimore allowed three catches for 73 yards and then surrendered six for 140 in the second game.
Lattimore was battling an ankle injury later in the year, which likely slowed him down a little, but it also wasn’t as if he got run off the field. Jones is simply a good player who played well against Lattimore. But there is no question the cornerback is looking forward to the rematch and wants to prove he can handle one of the better players in the division.
The tough part of the NFL is, if Lattimore handles the task, he gets rewarded by immediately having to turn around and cover the New York Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr., who, along with Jones, is on the short list of the NFL’s best wide receivers.
But even beyond Lattimore, this week New Orleans needs to find a way to limit the coverage busts that have been far too common the first two weeks and, if the Saints get in position, they need to close out a game. There have been too many close calls in games, even dating back to late last season. That needs to end right now.
WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Saints pass
Advantage: Saints
Last week should only be a minor hiccup. New Orleans is going to figure it out this week.
When the Saints run
Advantage: Saints
Atlanta is banged up on defense. The Saints should have an advantage if they can block better this week.
When the Falcons pass
Advantage: Falcons
We need to see better from the Saints pass defense before confidence is granted.
When the Falcons run
Advantage: Saints
The front seven played well last week, and Atlanta is without Devonta Freeman.
Special teams
Advantage: Falcons
The Saints need to show their return game is working with Tommylee Lewis on injured reserve.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
4.63
Atlanta punter Matt Bosher’s average hangtime last season, which led the league, according to PFF
33.3
Percentage of third downs converted by the Saints this season
38.5
Atlanta’s conversion rate on third down
19
Number of times Drew Brees and Matt Ryan have faced off as starting QBs
INJURY REPORT
Saints
Out
LB Manti Te’o (knee)
DT Tyeler Davison (foot)
The Saints were without Davison last week. He was replaced in some base packages by Taylor Stallworth. David Onyemata and Sheldon Rankins also helped pick up the load. The team will likely approach the position the same way this week, though Jay Bromley was signed this week and could potentially have a role.
With Te’o out, New Orleans might look to have Craig Robertson play in some packages.
Falcons
Out
RB Devonta Freeman (knee)
DE Takkarist McKinley (groin)
DE Derrick Shelby (groin)
LB Corey Nelson (calf)
PREDICTIONS
Nick Underhill
Things are going to click for the Saints at some point. The offense was great for a week, but bad the next. The inverse was true for the offense. It will come together at some point. Maybe it will be this week.
Saints 27, Falcons 20
Rod Walker
Can the Saints put their Week 1 offense with their Week 2 defense? It's imperative if the Saints don't want to fall to 0-2 in the division. But doing it against a potent Atlanta team in Atlanta will be a tough task.
Falcons 24, Saints 21
Joel A. Erickson
New Orleans remains relatively healthy, and Atlanta enters this game battling a bunch of injuries, including a foot injury that has put noted Saints-killer Deion Jones on injured reserve. With the Falcons banged up, New Orleans gets a big win on the road.
Saints 24, Falcons 21
Scott Rabalais
The Saints’ biggest problem is an inconsistent pass rush. Any old NFL quarterback — cough, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tyrod Taylor, cough, cough — is going to pick you apart if you don’t pressure him. And Matt Ryan isn’t just any quarterback. Atlanta is not a good place to try to figure out what ails you.
Falcons 31, Saints 24