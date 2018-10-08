Saints quarterback Drew Brees once again etched his name in the NFL record books Monday night in the Saints' game against the Washington Redskins.

The 18-year veteran surpassed Brett Favre and Peyton Manning to become the league leader for all-time passing yardage when he hit rookie receiver Tre'Quan Smith for a 62-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Brees ended the half with 250 yards, and a career total 71,990 yards, but not before celebrating the occasion at midfield with his family and teammates.

