Saints quarterback Drew Brees once again etched his name in the NFL record books Monday night in the Saints' game against the Washington Redskins.
Name any passing record, Drew Brees might have it by now.
The 18-year veteran surpassed Brett Favre and Peyton Manning to become the league leader for all-time passing yardage when he hit rookie receiver Tre'Quan Smith for a 62-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Brees ended the half with 250 yards, and a career total 71,990 yards, but not before celebrating the occasion at midfield with his family and teammates.
