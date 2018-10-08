Redskins Saints Football
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts to a touchdown carry by running back Mark Ingram, not pictured, in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig) ORG XMIT: LAGH104

 Bill Feig

Saints quarterback Drew Brees once again etched his name in the NFL record books Monday night in the Saints' game against the Washington Redskins.

The 18-year veteran surpassed Brett Favre and Peyton Manning to become the league leader for all-time passing yardage when he hit rookie receiver Tre'Quan Smith for a 62-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. 

Brees ended the half with 250 yards, and a career total 71,990 yards, but not before celebrating the occasion at midfield with his family and teammates. 

See Drew's reaction from the Superdome below.

