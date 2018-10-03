Injuries have been a part of Terron Armstead's story in New Orleans for so long that a few pockets of the fan base seem to have forgotten why the Saints' gifted left tackle is so important in the first place.
When Armstead was playing hurt, he was still one of the better left tackles in NFL.
But when he's healthy, Armstead can be close to unbeatable. Feeling healthy for the first time since the opening weeks of the 2015 season, Armstead has swallowed rushers like Cleveland's Myles Garrett and Tampa Bay's Jason Pierre-Paul.
"We've been really impressed with the consistency of his play," Roushar said. "We feel like he's gone up against some very quality rushers very early, so he's been tested."
Armstead has passed with flying colors.
Garrett has 4.5 sacks, Pierre-Paul has four, sitting in fifth place and tied for sixth among NFL pass rushers so far.
Neither player could solve Armstead. Put together, the pairing combined for just one tackle and one quarterback hit in 113 snaps against the Saints, an indication of just how dominant Armstead has been. Four games into the season, Armstead has allowed just five pressures on the quarterback overall.
What's scary is that he feels he could have been even better in the opening quarter of the season.
“I've done some things well," Armstead said. "At this early part of season, I’ve got some things that I’d definitely want to do better and will do better. I’ll put in the work to do better."
Armstead is always trying to get better, but he's been forced to spend almost as much time the past couple of seasons simply fighting to get on the field. Beset by hip, knee and chest injuries, Armstead played in 13 games in 2015, just seven in 2016 and 10 last year, starting the 2017 season late because of a torn labrum in his shoulder.
After all of that time away, Armstead
"It's been great just being out there with the guys, really," Armstead said. "Suiting up with the guys every week, practice and games, talking, trying to problem-solve different things that come during a game."
Focusing on football is hard to do when a player is trying to manage his pain.
At times, Armstead would warm up on the sidelines hours before the game, looking for all the world like a man who could barely move.
Then he'd come out and play every snap, gritting through the pain and compensating for his injury with every set in pass protection and every step out in the open field. For most of the past three years, Armstead has had problems with his left hip and knee, and he adjusted his set accordingly.
When he opened training camp healthy this year, Roushar had Armstead working hard on getting the left side of his body on the defender.
A technician who understands line play better than most and is constantly refining his technique, Armstead has absorbed the lessons and put them to good use.
"Fundamentally, we feel like he's been in really good position," Roushar said. "He's square, he's been using his left side as well as his right side consistently, and in watching that, you can kind of go back and evaluate his performance, and he's gotten edged a couple of times, but he's been able to counter and finish. I think he's done a heck of a job to date."