The bye week was beneficial for Marshon Lattimore.
The Saints cornerback was knocked out of action with a concussion during the first half of last week's game against the Washington Redskins when he collided with linebacker A.J. Klein.
But Saints coach Sean Payton said during a conference call that Lattimore is doing well following the injury. He noted Lattimore is still in the concussion protocol because New Orleans is yet to practice, but sounded optimistic about the cornerbak's recovery.
The league has a multi-step process for players returning from concussions. The last two include "football specific activities," where a player can partipcate in non-contact drills. If a player clears that step without any symptoms returning, he can move on to full activity. An indenpendent doctor will then evaluate the player if there are no issues after practicing in full.
With Lattimore out last week, the Saints turned to P.J. Williams and Justin Hardee to play more snaps. New Orleans faces the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.