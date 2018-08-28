Saints Chargers Football

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is hauled down by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Adrian Phillips during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Taysom Hill already has two difficult roles to play as a special-teams maven and a developing quarterback. 

But Hill's athleticism suggests he can do even more, and the Saints haven't crossed out the possibility. 

Hill's athleticism and running ability could earn him a role on the offense. 

"We've talked before about, he's big and he's athletic, so there are a lot of things he can do," Payton said. "He's smart. The key is coming up with that balance as he develops as a quarterback."

When Hill was the No. 3 quarterback for the Saints last season, he took all of his snaps on the scout team, which meant that he entered the offseason without ever really having taken a snap in the New Orleans offense. 

New Orleans could still use Hill in an offensive role; it just likely would be more of a specialty than permanent. 

"It's hard to develop as a quarterback if you're getting special-teams snaps while you're working as a tight end or whatever," Payton said. "It's got to be game-specific. He does provide some flexibility."

