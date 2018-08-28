Taysom Hill already has two difficult roles to play as a special-teams maven and a developing quarterback.
But Hill's athleticism suggests he can do even more, and the Saints haven't crossed out the possibility.
Hill's athleticism and running ability could earn him a role on the offense.
"We've talked before about, he's big and he's athletic, so there are a lot of things he can do," Payton said. "He's smart. The key is coming up with that balance as he develops as a quarterback."
When Hill was the No. 3 quarterback for the Saints last season, he took all of his snaps on the scout team, which meant that he entered the offseason without ever really having taken a snap in the New Orleans offense.
New Orleans could still use Hill in an offensive role; it just likely would be more of a specialty than permanent.
"It's hard to develop as a quarterback if you're getting special-teams snaps while you're working as a tight end or whatever," Payton said. "It's got to be game-specific. He does provide some flexibility."