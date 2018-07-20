The feeling is back in New Orleans.

A palpable sense of excitement, something beyond the normal twinge of anticipation that comes with the opening of football season.

For the first time in years, the New Orleans Saints report to training camp Wednesday under the weight of Super Bowl expectations, a feeling far more tangible than the hope every fan feels at the start of every season.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The rebuild is over. The Saints have arrived.

After New Orleans ripped off an eight-game winning streak, won the NFC South title and came within one miraculous play of a berth in the NFC Championship Game last season, the Saints will hit the practice field Thursday, understanding they're among the favorites in their conference to reach the Super Bowl.

+2 Saints training camp preview: Burning issues, sleepers, bubble watch, more Here are some things to keep an eye on when the Saints open training camp next week:

"You must continue to keep the foot on the gas and create a sense of urgency," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. "If you don't have that mindset, then other people are going to pass you up. We have too much to prove, still, and then we have too much of an opportunity in front of us."

A Saints team hasn't opened camp under this kind of buzz since 2014.

And that team is a cautionary tale. New Orleans was coming off an 11-5 season in 2013, a breakout campaign that featured arguably the franchise's most dominant defense in the Sean Payton era. For the span of one offseason, it seemed like the Saints' Super Bowl XLIV core had been replenished and retooled to keep going without any drop-off.

That promise turned out to be a mirage.

New Orleans turned in three consecutive 7-9 finishes, rebuilding on the fly while much of the Super Bowl core retired or left for other teams, stars were traded away and rumors swirled about Payton leaping to other jobs — all while years ticked off of the career of the greatest player in franchise history.

"We had some tough years," Brees said.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Three of those years opened in West Virginia, a geographic barrier of 900 miles tamping down local excitement for the start of training camp.

By the time the Saints returned to Metairie for camp last summer, the stretch of 7-9 finishes served as its own damper. A bumper crop of first- and second-day draft picks in 2016 and 2017 were still largely unproven, save for wide receiver Michael Thomas; speculation swirled that another disappointing season and the spectre of Brees heading into the final year of his contract could be the end of an era.

All that apprehension feels like a long time ago now.

Flush with young talent and sparked by one of the best rookie classes any NFL team has produced in the past decade, the Saints roared back into playoff contention with a balanced, explosive offense and a Dennis Allen-led defense that finally held up its weight.

Once the Saints started winning, the old feeling of euphoria started to inhabit the city of New Orleans again.

+2 The next 'Voice of the Saints'? Zach Strief looking more and more like the man for the job One of the strongest, more insightful voices in the Saints’ locker room over the past dozen years should soon be serving as the soundtrack for…

"Last year, we were figuring out a lot of things, and I think if you ask anybody as the season went on and they saw how it started coming together, everybody was excited," said running back Alvin Kamara, one of the catalysts from that rookie class.

Anchored by Brees and the all-world talents of Cameron Jordan, sparked by Kamara and rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the Saints emerged as one of the most entertaining teams in the league — a fun, freewheeling group that played unburdened football for most of the year.

For just about everybody involved, it felt like the tight-lipped pressure of three seasons of mediocrity had been lifted.

"I probably had more fun playing football last year than I have in a long time," Brees said.

Taking the next step may require the Saints to lean on the lessons learned during the drought. As New Orleans rebuilt its roster and its locker room, the Saints built an entirely new culture and finally got to realize the fruits of their labor.

For years, the national narrative surrounding the Saints was that it was an old team trying to pull together for one last hurrah.

Not anymore.

"It was part of what allowed us to have the success that we had last year, and it was was part of what brought us together as a team and helped rebuild the foundation of our organization that has poised us to be on the upward trajectory," Brees said. "I feel like we have a window of opportunity here."

The window feels wide-open, in part because of the heartbreak that ended last season.

"I feel like we just played Minnesota," Lattimore said.

A magical run in New Orleans came to an end on the Minneapolis Miracle, but the Saints know they were seconds away from a shot at the Super Bowl.

"I think that you've got to pay attention to the details, and there's certain things that you approach differently with the team coming off of some success," Payton said. "And yet, I think there's a hunger in everyone's mouths, just from the way the season ended a year ago for all of us."

This New Orleans team has an advantage on last year's squad.

When the Saints reported for training camp last July, so many of the things that ultimately made them great were still unknowns. Despite the presence of Payton and Brees, a young team still had to build an identity, and it took the first four weeks of the season for New Orleans to really grasp what it had on its hands.

+8 What can't Saints running back Alvin Kamara do? Rookie puts on vocal show at ESPYs New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara showed off his vocal talents during a commercial break for the ESPYs awards Wednesday night.

They should have little of that uncertainty this fall.

"We know what to expect from ourselves," Kamara said. "We're ready."

The goal is obvious.

Brees, at 39, has accomplished almost everything a quarterback could want in a Hall of Fame career. Barring an injury, he will break Peyton Manning's career record for passing yards early this season.

But as he nears the end of his career, Brees' ultimate goal is obvious.

"I want to go win another one," Brees said during an appearance at the National Athletic Trainers' Association conference in June. "I want people to ask me, what was your favorite Super Bowl?"

The grail is within sight.

This week, the Saints start the long, arduous process of trying to grab it.