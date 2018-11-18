Don't let the swagger — and yes, the Saints have plenty of it — fool you.
They sometimes dance on the sideline, much to the delight of Who Dat Nation.
The defense collectively poses for pictures after creating a turnover.
Michael Thomas flexes his muscles after a touchdown.
Etc.
But behind all the swagger, there is something else about this team that punter Thomas Morstead says makes it special.
It's why the Saints of late have yet to have that flat game that many people keep thinking will come sooner or later.
The Saints rolled to their ninth consecutive victory on Sunday by steamrolling the Philadelphia Eagles 48-7 the same way they rolled over Cincinnati last week and the Los Angeles Rams the week before that.
"There's a nice balance between enjoying the success we have had and then keeping our feet on the ground for the next game," Morstead said. "There is a humility that this team has. Swagger, but humility. There is a good mix of it. I don't know how you get that."
But the Saints somehow have it and have been able to somehow stay sharp week in and week out.
Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins says the team's ability to play so consistently starts at the top.
"Sean (Payton) and Drew (Brees) won't allow anybody to get complacent," Rankins said. "They won't allow us to take a deep breath and start to smell the roses. That trickles down to the assistant coaches. Our defensive line coaches wouldn't dare let us sit around thinking we have arrived."
The team is motivated, especially after last season when they were just seconds away from playing in the NFC championship game for a chance to get to the Super Bowl.
"Guys really understand what's at stake here," Rankins said. "You look at Drew and he's obviously getting up there in age but still playing like an MVP. We understand Drew won't be here forever. Teams go years and years without nine wins, let alone their chance to go out and achieve something special. I think guys understand what's at stake and want to relish the moment. Last year, coming so close to the game that allows you to get to the Super Bowl, guys are hungry to not only win it for guys like Drew, but to win it for themselves. Guys are hungry."
It's why complacency has yet to set it.
It's why despite winning their ninth straight game and looking invincible the past two weeks, the Saints still aren't satisfied.
Payton said after Sunday's game that he knows he'll see something on the film that will upset him and the coaching staff.
There is always room for improvement, a lesson the players seem to understand. It keeps them grounded.
"There's always something we can get better at," Alvin Kamara said. "We are human. There are mistakes made and we have to get it corrected. That's the mark of a good team. Every day you find something to get better at."
Cam Jordan says focusing comes easy.
"You only have 16 opportunities," Jordan said. "Each one is more crucial than the next."
The Saints have made the most of the previous nine opportunities.
Next up is a Thursday night game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints know they are playing well, but say they aren't content.
"It's starting to feel special," Morstead admits. "But it's been cool because I haven't heard one person talking about playing the Falcons, even though it's a short week. It's just been about the Eagles. It's super cliché but a totally legit feeling when we say we are just focusing on the next game. Guys have really done that. It's an amazing run we have been on. But nobody wants it to stop."