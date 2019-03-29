The results perhaps would have been the same either way.
But Sean Payton would have rather the process been a little smoother concerning running back Mark Ingram's free agency.
The last time I saw Mark Ingram was the night before the Super Bowl.
"It happened pretty quickly," Payton said Tuesday at the NFL owners' meeting.
Ingram, who spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Saints, ended up signing a three-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens worth $15 million. He leaves as the second-leading rusher in Saints' history, trailing only Deuce McAllister.
The Saints officially announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to a 4-year deal with free agent running back Latavius Murray.
"It was frustrating because I felt there was little dialogue," Payton said. "Usually I’m able to visit with the player and I wasn’t able to. So the ins and outs specifically and how that unfolded is still to me a little bit cloudy. I tried texted him, tried calling him, direct message. He texted me back and then the next day we weren’t able to speak."
The Saints ended up signing Latavius Murray, who played the past two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
The New Orleans Saints added a 29-year-old power back in Latavius Murray on Tuesday, but some analysts are struggling to wrap their heads around it.
"He'll have a big part of what we do," Payton said. "I think No. 1, he's smart. He's got exceptional speed and acceleration. He's a guy that I think can run the wide zone plays. I think he's a guy that can block the blitz. He can do a lot of things well. I know he's a great teammate. I've heard a ton of great things about him. He's excited and once he gets here... I know he's a bigger player, he'll do the things that we feel like he does well."
Can't see video below? Click here.
Mark Ingram's farewell to New Orleans: "How can I be heartbroken and more excited than ever at the same time?"
Mark Ingram, who spent eight seasons with the Saints before signing with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, wrote a farewell letter to the city…
The Saints' signing of running back Latavius Murray came as a surprise on Tuesday, with his future teammates helping to drive home what it wil…