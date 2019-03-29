The results perhaps would have been the same either way.

But Sean Payton would have rather the process been a little smoother concerning running back Mark Ingram's free agency.

"It happened pretty quickly," Payton said Tuesday at the NFL owners' meeting.

Ingram, who spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Saints, ended up signing a three-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens worth $15 million. He leaves as the second-leading rusher in Saints' history, trailing only Deuce McAllister.

"It was frustrating because I felt there was little dialogue," Payton said. "Usually I’m able to visit with the player and I wasn’t able to. So the ins and outs specifically and how that unfolded is still to me a little bit cloudy. I tried texted him, tried calling him, direct message. He texted me back and then the next day we weren’t able to speak."

The Saints ended up signing Latavius Murray, who played the past two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

"He'll have a big part of what we do," Payton said. "I think No. 1, he's smart. He's got exceptional speed and acceleration. He's a guy that I think can run the wide zone plays. I think he's a guy that can block the blitz. He can do a lot of things well. I know he's a great teammate. I've heard a ton of great things about him. He's excited and once he gets here... I know he's a bigger player, he'll do the things that we feel like he does well."

