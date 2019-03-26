PHOENIX — All offensive and defensive pass interference calls, in addition to non-calls, can now be challenged in NFL games, coaches and owners approved here at the league meeting Tuesday.

An NFL.com report elaborated on the change, saying a called or non-called pass interference infraction can be challenged by coaches during the game before two minutes. Then in the final two minutes, the process goes to booth reviews.

According to ESPN, Saints coach Sean Payton said the league's competition committee approved the new replay rules 8-0, and the full body of ownership approved it 31-1.

In order for a rule change, a proposal had to be approved by 24 of the league's 32 owners.

Saints owner Gayle Benson talked about the vote the day before.

"The owners are also very compassionate about it," Benson said. "They understand it because they know it could have happened to them."

Tuesday's vote came a little over two months after the controversial play in the NFC championship game when the Saints lost to the Los Angeles Rams after the referees didn't throw a flag on what should have been a pass interference call. The Saints had to kick a field goal and the Rams went on to win in overtime and advance to the Super Bowl.

On the days leading up to the owners' meetings, there were two proposals involving instant replay on pass interference calls that owners were expected to vote on. One rule proposes reviewing pass interference calls. The other proposal allows for reviewing pass interference calls but includes roughing the passer and unnecessary contact against a defenseless passer. On Monday night, coaches voted to add another proposal. The third proposal would allow review of pass interference on "no-calls, which is what occurred in the Saints vs. Rams game.

Payton talked at length about instant replay on Tuesday morning, prior to the vote, during his session with the media at the annual coaches' breakfast. For the first 31 minutes of his hour and 20 minute session, Payton talked about rules changes.

"I think we get scared of things we haven’t done," Payton said. "Philosophically, it’s a big thing to say we’re going to challenge offensive pass interference and defensive pass interference. What’s more scary, I would ask you guys, to go through that (no-call play) again or work through the kinks of the flag on the field. And I would argue that to go through that again would be more disturbing. Can you imagine?"

Payton predicts the day will come when the league will place an extra referee in the press box to avoid similar blunders in the future.

“He’s going to buzz that buzzer when he feels a certain level of mistake has been made," Payton said. "How’s that sound? That’s going to happen. Call it what you want. That’s going to happen. You’re going to have to at some point."

Payton also is a proponent of the league doing away with the all-star officiating crews for playoff games. Instead, he'd rather see officiating crews that have worked together during the season be used instead of picking the best individual referees and putting them together for the playoffs. "We’re an organization that’s pretty strong and pretty smart and we’ve made great strides in a lot of areas," Payton said. "I just think we’ve got to make some more strides in this area relative to not just replay, but relative to what we’re saying with officials."

One day, Payton says, many of the changes he talked about on Tuesday morning, will come to fruition.

Change is on the way, he predicts.

"It just might not happen at the speed we would like for it to back in Louisiana," Payton said.

Another much talked abour proposal, allowing both teams to get possession in overtime, was pushed back to the NFL's meetings in May.