Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters said on Sunday that he thought the Saints ran the score up in the 48-7 game in November.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson, when asked about Peters' remarks, said he didn't see it that way.
"I mean, listen, we didn’t play well and we didn’t stop the Saints that day," Pederson said on Wednesday. "So, I would probably do the same thing. I mean, you got to keep playing the game. You have to play for 60 minutes and we didn’t do a good job of stopping them, obviously. I didn’t think that was the case at all.”
Pederson's team will get a rematch against the Saints on Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs.
The Eagles advanced to the divisional round after beating the Chicago Bears 16-15 on Sunday in the wildcard round. After the game, Peters made his remarks about getting another chance to play the Saints.
"We didn't play well at all," Peters said. "They ran up the score. We wanted them again, we got them again. This time, hey, we coming. It’s definitely not going to be the same outcome."