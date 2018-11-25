The New Orleans Saints will officially be able to claim a second-straight NFC South Division title as early as Sunday -- if a few things go their way.

After the Carolina Panthers (6-5) lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the Saints' magic number -- the combination of a leading team's wins plus losses by the closest team chasing it -- stands at two.

If New Orleans (10-1) defeats the Dallas Cowboys to start Week 13 on Thursday Night Football and the Panthers lose at Tampa Bay on Sunday, the Saints will capture the NFC South.

Let's say the Saints win Thursday and Carolina wins Sunday, then New Orleans' magic number will be one, meaning the next Saints win or Panthers loss will be the clincher for New Orleans.

Think of it like this: The Saints lead the Panthers by four games with just five left in the regular season.

Winning back-to-back NFC South titles has been no easy feat, either.

Since the NFC South's inception in 2002, the only team to win consecutive titles is Carolina, who won three straight from 2013-2015.

Even if New Orleans captures the division early, don't expect it to let up in regular season's last few games. The team is gunning to earn to earn the NFC's No. 1 seed, which guarantees home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and the Los Angeles Rams (10-1) are hot on the Saints' trail.

New Orleans technically leads the Rams by one-half game by virtue of its win against the Rams a few weeks ago at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.