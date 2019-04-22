The first part of the Saints schedule appears to be a tough one, with the team playing four playoff teams from last season.
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis isn't intimidated by that opening stretch (home vs. Houston Texans, at Los Angeles Rams, at Seattle Seahawks and home vs. Dallas Cowboys) one bit.
"We're going to have to play them anyway in the course of the year so it's not like you can avoid playing teams that you perceive to be pretty good, "Loomis said. "That's just the way it goes. We're looking forward to it."
Loomis also likes that the Saints open date this year comes right after the eighth game, right at the halfway point of the season.
Last season's bye came after Week 5. The bye came after Week 4 in 2016 and 2017. It came after Week 10 in 2015.
"I kinda like the schedule to be honest with you," Loomis said.