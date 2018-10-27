The New Orleans Saints travel to Minnesota for a rematch from last year's NFC Divisional Playoff against the Vikings.
Get a preview of Sunday's game, including analysis of both teams, injury reports and expert predictions below.
FOUR DOWNS
Keep it cool
There are going to be emotions involved in this game. It isn’t a rivalry. That term is saved for games against Atlanta, and, to a lesser degree, Carolina. But there is no doubt the Saints want to beat the Vikings and get the bitter taste of out of their mouths. Managing emotions will be key on Sunday. No one can win the game on one play.
Blended
If Eli Apple gets the opportunity to start at cornerback, making sure he is able to communicate and execute his assignments is going to be paramount to success. Against this passing offense, any mistake could result in seven points for the other team. One of the reasons Apple is here is because those things were happening far too often.
Strong up the middle
The Saints appear to be getting healthy on the interior offensive line. Andrus Peat should be back this week after missing last week’s game against the Ravens, which will be huge against a defense that loves to attack the interior gaps. The Saints need to keep the Vikings at bay if they hope to have chance at winning this game.
Win on third down
While Minnesota isn’t as strong as they were a year ago on defense and could be without some key players, it is still very good on third down. The Vikings have only allowed teams to convert on 23.4 percent of attempts this season. New Orleans has been much better on third down this season, and it will need to maintain that pace.
FILM STUDY
Secondary game plan starts with figuring out who Lattimore shadows
This might be the biggest test the New Orleans secondary faces this season, and it is coming at a time when the team is trying to settle some moving parts.
Few reminders are needed around here about how explosive and difficult to defend the Minnesota passing attack can be. Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen are among the best duos in the league, and that is mostly because Thielen has emerged as one of the NFL’s best wide receivers.
The former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State leads the NFL with 67 catches and 822 yards. He is the guy that teams need to worry about when figuring out how to stop this passing offense.
New Orleans typically puts Marshon Lattimore on the opposition’s best receiver and allows him to follow that player throughout the game. It was something the team did at times last season, but it has been much more aggressive in its approach this year in how it has used Lattimore against the best in the league.
It will be interesting to see which approach they take this week.
Both receivers deserve attention and offer differing skillsets, and New Orleans will also be working in newcomer Eli Apple at cornerback. So, there are multiple things the team needs to figure out.
Firstly, which receiver does Lattimore shadow? Thielen deserves all the attention, but Diggs is also a weapon who needs to be kept in check. There is merit to dropping Lattimore on either player. But the other question is how much can Apple handle. With only three days of practice under his belt, assuming he starts, Apple could potentially benefit from a more simplified approach in the secondary.
He only played on the left side in New York, so it’s possible the Saints could take a similar approach this week. Keeping things simple could mitigate some of the risk involved with having a new player take the field this week.
Whatever the approach might be, New Orleans needs to make sure everyone is on the same page, and they aren’t throwing too much at their secondary. It is going to take some time for everyone to settle it, but that doesn’t mean the group cannot succeed while learning how to play together on the fly.
WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Saints pass
Advantage: Saints
New Orleans will figure out a way to move the ball and should be able to do so against a banged-up secondary.
When the Saints run
Advantage: Saints
Even if Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara don’t rack up yards, they’ll change the way Minnesota defends.
When the Vikings pass
Advantage: Vikings
The Saints are in the process of implementing changes to their secondary. If those click, this will be close.
When the Vikings run
Advantage: Saints
The Saints have done a great job against the run this season. No reason that should stop.
Special teams
Advantage: Saints
New Orleans has solid special-teams units.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
345.9
Yards allowed per game by Minnesota this season
275.9
Yards allowed per game by Minnesota last season
23.6
Points per game allowed by Minnesota this season
15.8
Points per game allowed by Minnesota last season
INJURY REPORT
Saints
Out: DT Mitchell Loewen (neck)
Loewen is inactive most weeks, so his injury should not impact how the game is played.
The Saints should have defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth back after he missed last week’s game.
Vikings
Out: RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring), S Andrew Sendejo (groin), LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), G Tom Compton (knee)
Doubtful: LT Riley Reiff (foot)
Questionable: CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle), NT Linval Joseph (ankle/knee)
EXPERT PREDICTIONS
Nick Underhill
Saints 23, Vikings 17
The Saints are the same team they were a year ago. Neither are the Vikings. The secondary will need to hold strong, but New Orleans proved it can win a slugfest. And while this might not be one, the Saints will figure out how to pull out a victory.
Rod Walker
Saints 28, Vikings 20
The Saints are trying their best to make this seem like "just another game." It's not. They want this one more than they are saying. Vikings have had some injuries on defense that Brees and Company will be able to take advantage of. Winning streak goes to six.
Scott Rabalais
Vikings 20, Saints 17
The Saints return to the site of January’s playoff stunner to again take on the Vikings in their home fjord. New Orleans can definitely win, but its top-ranked rushing defense will be sorely tested by Latavius Murray and company. In a close one, Minnesota makes the late kick the Ravens could not.
SAINTS MAILBAG
Q: Do you think the lack of turnovers caused by the defense can be attributed to the more bend-but-don’t-break approach Dennis Allen has been rolling out there? – Raphael Rattler
A: There is likely a correlation between the two things.
The Saints created a bunch of turnovers last season by playing a more aggressive style of football. The man coverages and blitzes likely created some more opportunities for the defense to take the ball away.
That might be changing. If Eli Apple works out as hoped, New Orleans should be able to dial up the aggressiveness a little bit, which should create some more opportunities for the defense.
But there have been opportunities, even with a more passive approach. The Saints should have had two last week against the Ravens, and they were rushing three guys on a bunch of snaps.
Q: How do you think Marcus Williams has been playing this year overall? – Chris Argote
A: There wasn’t a player more hyped this offseason than Marcus Williams.
One of the main reasons for that was the way I covered him. There was really no way to avoid it. He was absolutely incredible this offseason. The safety dominated practices.
I’ve thought back a few times, wondering if I missed something, but it’s hard to pinpoint anything. He finished the summer with seven or eight interceptions. It looked like he was on his way to becoming a Pro Bowler. Drew Brees summoned Ed Reed’s name when discussing him.
For whatever reason, that hasn’t translated all the way into the season. I don’t think he’s playing poorly. I just don’t think he’s played as well as he did throughout the summer.
But, again, if Apple plays well, it could help open things up for Williams. The safety might then be free to roam a little more and follow his instincts if he doesn’t have to worry as much a specific side of the field.
Q: Can the Saints trade Ken Crawley or P.J. Williams? – Byron Tatman
A: First off, I don’t think the Saints can trade P.J. Williams. With Patrick Robinson out with an ankle injury, New Orleans needs him to cover the slot. Moving him would just create a hole.
As for Crawley, I’m not sure how much trade value he has right now. New Orleans just told the whole league what to think about his value, and he could very easily end up being one of the seven inactive players in the future if New Orleans feels comfortable with Apple.
Perhaps someone in a dire situation would cough something up for Crawley, but he wouldn’t bring much back right now.
I’m not sure there will be another trade before the deadline. These are the Saints we’re talking about, so anything is possible, but they don’t have many assets available, and it feels like they need everyone on the roster to keep contributing.