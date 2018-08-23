While making history on the Saints sideline last week, Jesse Hernandez said he was focused on something much simpler.

"We’re cheering for a team," he said. "The big picture is we’re here to create spirit and for the Saints."

Hernandez spoke publicly for the first time since he debuted as the first male member of the Saintsations, the team's dance squad that performs during games.

He spoke during interviews organized by the team, flanked by fellow Saintsations Tanya Crowe and Amber Scott. While negative and attacking comments were rampant online, Hernandez said he hasn't given them much thought.

"My biggest thing is -- I don’t look at the negativity. I’ve received so much positive things coming from tryouts, auditions and all that -- that I know not to dwell on those negative things," he said. "I’ve been training for this my entire life. I earned my spot on this team. And I’m just really glad I have a great family and support system and also a family with these girls right here, the Saintsations."

Hernandez made his debut at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome last Friday in a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, joining his teammates on the sidelines throughout the game and in their rehearsed dance routines.

He was the only Saintsation in black pants as well as a white and black T-shirt with a black fleur-de-lis on the chest for the first field performance of the night. The rest were in cheerleader-style dresses, similarly colored.

Hernandez recalled walking on the sideline at halftime near Amber, nervous as he had to cross the field. The positive reaction made him feel right at home.

"[Amber] is in my line, and I remember ... her and just being like, ‘Wow.’ And she was like, ‘Did you hear that? They were all yelling your name. That’s so awesome,’ " Hernandez said. "That stuck to me the most because I was so nervous to just walk across the field to hear all the support. ... it definitely set the tone for me throughout the rest of the game."

Jesse was the only one without pom-poms, dancing empty-handed and waving a white towel while on the sidelines rallying cheers. For one number performed to the Fleur East song “Sax,” Jesse formed part of a line of dancers at the top of the formation that did a synchronized toe spin. The squad soon fell into a formation that resembled a pyramid, with him at the point.

In another performance, set to a mix of songs including Calvin Harris’ “Let’s Go” and Sam Sparro’s “Black & Gold,” Hernandez assumed a conspicuous spot in the middle of a kick-line. His kicks, gyrations and arm movements were smooth and eye-catching, which some noted on social media as photos of him warming up for the game spread online.

Hernandez waited several months after tryouts before his named was officially added to the team's roster early this month.

NFL teams, including the Saints, have had men and women perform cheerleading stunts before. But two men hired by the Los Angeles Rams in late March are believed to be the first in league history chosen to perform dance-squad routines in a group that is otherwise all-female.

Hernandez, who’s been dancing since he was 2 and works as a dance instructor, said he decided to try out for the Saintsations when his mother texted him a story about the Rams dancers, Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies.

