Tyeler Davison underwent surgery on his left hand following New Orleans' win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The defensive tackle said he had 10 screws inserted into his hand a metal plate after breaking it. He has been playing with a splint on his hand in the games since.
Davison never missed any time, so it wasn't apparent that he was dealing with anything until his hand was spotted with a long set of stitches going down the backside of it.
"I didn't want to miss no games and what not," Davison said. "(The doctors and trainers) really helped me. Doing a lot of treatment, trying to get the swelling down. That metal thing is keeping the bones from moving around."