NO.saintsrams713.110518

New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (25) and New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (95) tackle Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) during the first half Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

Tyeler Davison underwent surgery on his left hand following New Orleans' win over the Cincinnati Bengals. 

The defensive tackle said he had 10 screws inserted into his hand a metal plate after breaking it. He has been playing with a splint on his hand in the games since.

Davison never missed any time, so it wasn't apparent that he was dealing with anything until his hand was spotted with a long set of stitches going down the backside of it.

"I didn't want to miss no games and what not," Davison said. "(The doctors and trainers) really helped me. Doing a lot of treatment, trying to get the swelling down. That metal thing is keeping the bones from moving around." 

Follow Nick Underhill on Twitter, @nick_underhill.​

View comments