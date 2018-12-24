The Saints did some different things on defense against the Steelers.
It was the first time this season that safety Chris Banjo, who played 16 percent of the snaps, had a role with the defense in a game that wasn't a blowout. It was interesting because he played more snaps than Kurt Coleman.
The game was the first time this season since Week 1 that A.J. Klein, who played 48 percent of the snaps, was on the field for fewer than 50 percent of the plays. The differrence, however, was no that staggering, considering Klein has been under 51 percent in three other games.
On the offensive line, with Terron Armstead battling an injury, Will Clapp had to play 56 percent of the offensive snaps.
Keith Kirkwood was second among wide receivers, playing 58 percent of the snaps. Ted Ginn Jr. played 41 percent of the snaps in his return, and Tre'Quan Smith logged 39 percent.
Kirkwood plays slot receiver, while Smith and Ginn split snaps on the outside.
Snaps vs. Steelers pic.twitter.com/2ee2u9Xsys— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 24, 2018