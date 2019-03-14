The Saints restructured Drew Brees contract, a move that gives them more flexibility this season, according to a report from the NFL network.

The change pushes Brees' salary cap hit to 2020 and frees up $10.8 million in space for this year. The extra space gives the Saints more ammo as they seek to re-sign backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and host tight end Jared Cook on Thursday. The team also has a scheduled visit from pass-rusher Ezekiel Ansah.

Drew Brees' deal: Here's how Saints QB's extension breaks down over next two seasons Here are the details on Drew Brees' contract with the Saints. The deal also includes a third year that automatically voids on the last day of …

Reports earlier this week indicated Bridgewater intended to return to the Saints, despite a bigger offer on the table and a likely starting job from the Miami Dolphins. But reports surfaced Wednesday afternoon that Miami was taking another run at the 26-year-old, whom the Saints acquired from the Jets in 2018 in exchange for a third-round pick. Bridgewater is a Miami native.

Brees, who turned 40 in the playoffs this past season, is playing in the second year of a three-year deal. His cap hit for 2019 was 33.5 million, but now drops to 22.7 million. The third year of the deal was included as voidable and intended to allow for such cap flexibility. Regardless of whether Brees plays beyond this season, the Saints will have more than $20 million in dead money in 2020.

The Saints' biggest move this offseason came Tuesday with the signing of former Oakland Raiders and Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray to a four-year $14 million contract. The move spelled the end to Mark Ingram's run in New Orleans. Ingram, who has played all eight of his NFL seasons with the Saints, agreed to a three-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

The Saints also agreed to a new five-year deal with kicker Wil Lutz, and inked linebacker Craig Robertson and safety Chris Banjo to contract extensions.

Tight end Jared Cook of the Oakland Raiders and defensive end Ziggy Ansah of the Detroit Lions are expected to visit the Saints on Thursday.

Click here for the full report from NFL Network.