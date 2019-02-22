Michael Thomas once again has an agent.
The Saints wide receiver has returned to Athletes First after he and the agency parted ways last season. Andrew Kessler will be his primary agent after previously being represented by David Mulugheta.
At the time of the parting of the ways, Mulugheta cited a difference of opinions.
Kessler is the third person to represent Thomas, who started his career with First Pick Sports Management's Christopher Ellison.
Thomas, who has one year remaining on his rookie contract after this season after catching 125 passes for 1,405 yards in 2018, can sign an extension this offseason.
With contracts for top wide receivers pushing closer to a $20 million per season value, including the five-year, $80 million deal Brandin Cooks signed with the Rams, Thomas and his agent appear poised to make a sizable sum in the near future.