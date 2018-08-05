Veteran tight end John Phillips signed with the Saints on Sunday after working out on Saturday, a source told The Advocate.
Phillips, who spent parts of the past two seasons in New Orleans, offers help at a position that has been light in practice the past couple of days.
Veterans Benjamin Watson and Michael Hoomanawanui have been out of action with undisclosed injuries, leaving the Saints to practice with just four players at a position that requires a lot of repetitions.
Phillips, a well-traveled veteran who has played for four teams, joined the Saints at midseason in 2016 and caught five passes for 32 yards. Initially cut in the final roster reduction at the end of training camp a year ago, Phillips was re-signed at the end of the year, and he played in the season finale, although he was inactive for the playoffs.