Despite early rain storms in Tampa on Sunday, it seems weather won't be as much of an issue for the New Orleans Saints in their clash against the Buccaneers as they originally thought.

That's because the sun miraculously came out less than 30 minutes before kickoff at Raymond James Stadium. Reports from the Tampa area have the storm moving east.

Video taken this morning at Raymond James Stadium shows the field being drenched with rain a few hours before kickoff as media and the teams arrived. Crews at the stadium even put a tarp over the field to keep it as dry as it could be.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Two hours later, however, and the field looks like nothing ever happened.

Can't see tweet below? Click here.

Can’t believe the sun has come out here in Tampa. Two hours ago I thought they were going to have to play this game on an ark. #saints pic.twitter.com/lCJ9pSgz8W — Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) December 9, 2018

Either way, the Saints were prepared to play in unfavorable weather conditions. Earlier this week, Saints coach Sean Payton detailed putting the team through wet-ball drills and making sure everyone has the right style of cleats for the game.

“We’ve been there before where we were sent in at halftime to go eat oranges for a half hour and stretch and come back out and play,” Payton said. “It’s South Florida.”

