Former Ole Miss and New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning was named the 2018 recipient of the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s Distinguished American, the organization announced Tuesday.
The annual award goes to an individual who has utilized his or her talents to attain great success in business, private life or public service and who may have accomplished that which no other has done.
Manning was the No. 2 pick in the 1971 NFL Draft and played 10 seasons for the Saints. He earned two Pro Bowl selections and was the NFC Player of the Year in 1978. He concluded his career with the Houston Oilers (1982-83) and Minnesota Vikings (1983-84).
He passed for 23,911 yards and 125 touchdowns in his NFL career.
Manning, who has lived in New Orleans since he was a member of the Saints, has served as the National Football Foundation president since 2007.
A formal ceremony will take place at the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s annual awards dinner Jan. 12 at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.
Previous award winners include Florida State graduate and College Gameday analyst Lee Corso last year and legendary Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka in 2016.
