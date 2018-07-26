Notes and observations from the first day of training camp.

Dress code: Shorts and shells

Attendance: WR Brandon Coleman and TE Michael Hoomanwananui were the only players not practicing. QB Tom Savage left the session early with what appeared to be some type of illness. He did not return.

Overview: It was a somewhat lowkey session to get started that ended about an hour early. The team had some short team periods, but they were short and not for extended periods of time. The Saints also spent a lot of time working on punts, trying several different players out at gunner and jammer.

Big health: Payton said on Wednesday that he only expected Coleman and Hoomanawanui to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. On Thursday, we got to see how far along some players are in their recoveries from injury. Wide receiver Cam Meredith (knee) and defensive end Alex Okafor (Achilles) both participated in the team portion of practice, which is a significant step in their respective recoveries. Second-year defensive end Trey Hendrickson also participated in the session after being sidelined this summer. Left guard Andrus Peat (broken fibula), was present but was replaced by John Fullington during team drills.

Linebacker shuffle: Nothing that happens today is assured to happen tomorrow, let alone Week 1 of the season. But one of the more notable things during Day 1 was that A.J. Klein (strongside), Manti Te’o (middle) and Demario Davis (weakside) were the starting linebackers as New Orleans spent the day working out of its base defense. Early guesses had Davis in the middle, with second-year linebacker Alex Anzalone playing on the weak side. It could still change, and New Orleans will likely cycle players into different spots at linebacker throughout the summer, but it looks like this is the starting point.

No shuffle: Not a lot of surprises as far as the rest of the roster is concerned. Kurt Coleman started at safety and the defensive line was as expected with Okafor playing opposite Cam Jordan. One notable thing is that Cameron Tom appears to be second on the depth chart at center. It isn’t a surprise that things are starting from this spot. The Saints worked to keep Tom on the team last year after others tried to sign him off the practice squad. Rookie center Will Clapp is going to have to beat him out.

Offensive play of the day: There aren’t a lot of moments to choose from. But the team period of practice got off to a solid start when Mark Ingram took a handoff and ran it outside of the right tackle for a gain of about 7 yards. The Saints are going to miss him. Some of these young players are going to have to distinguish themselves over the next several weeks as the Saints seek ways to replace Ingram during the first four weeks of the year.

Defensive play of the day: Not a good day for crossing routes. The best play of the day came when Anzalone tipped a Taysom Hill pass intended for tight end Deon Yelder, who was running a crossing route, into the air. The ball was then tipped again byP.J. Williams before being intercepted by Chris Banjo. Anzalone also had a run stuff later in the practice.

The second candidate for play of the day came when Marshon Lattimore knocked down a pass intended for Meredith, who was targeted by Drew Brees on a crossing route. Lattimore was working his way back into shape during the summer after spending some time rehabbing an ankle injury during the offseason. He appeared to be back to form on Thursday.

Rookie moment of the day: Does he get credit for sticking with the play and finishing it or not pulling it in cleanly to start? Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith made what was probably the longest play of the day when he got behind Te’o and safety Marcus Williams on a deep pass from Brees during 7-on-7s, but he tipped the ball to himself twice before reeling it in. If he keeps getting open like that, Brees will keep finding him.

Passing stats:

Team Drills

Brees: 1-for-4

Hill: 1-for-3, INT

J.T. Barrett: 1-for-2

7-on-7s

Brees: 5-for-5

Hill: 2-for-3

Barrett: 1-for-2

Punt returners: Tommylee Lewis, Kamara, Boston Scott and Ted Ginn Jr. all worked at punt returner. The Saints tried out more than a dozen players at gunner and jammer. It will be interesting to see how that mix continues to shake out moving forward.

LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda spotted at Saints camp, picking up ideas Dave Aranda still has a few days left before LSU opens its own training camp.