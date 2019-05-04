c456b431-59fe-5643-a463-60eaa39cce32 (copy)

FILE-In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) works for a catch against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half the NFL football NFC championship game, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

 Gerald Herbert

Country House has pulled off a huge upset in the Kentucky Derby as stewards awarded the 65-1 long shot the victory following an objection that Maximum Security, the first horse to cross the finish line, interfered with the path of several horses.

Maximum Security had appeared to win the 145th Derby by 1¾ lengths in the mud after taking control out of the final turn. The objection was filed and stewards took about 20 minutes reviewing the race from several angles before declaring Country House the winner. Jockey Flavien Prat then celebrated as the finish was announced to the surprised crowd of 157,729.

The shocking result gave way to plenty of jokes on social media about how the Derby's ending compared to the ending of the St. Louis Rams-New Orleans Saints NFC Championship game ending where defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman's pass interference no-call against wide receiver Tommylee Lewis likely cost New Orleans a trip to the Super Bowl.

Here's a sampling of the some of the best one-liners on social media:

