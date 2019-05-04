Country House has pulled off a huge upset in the Kentucky Derby as stewards awarded the 65-1 long shot the victory following an objection that Maximum Security, the first horse to cross the finish line, interfered with the path of several horses.
Maximum Security had appeared to win the 145th Derby by 1¾ lengths in the mud after taking control out of the final turn. The objection was filed and stewards took about 20 minutes reviewing the race from several angles before declaring Country House the winner. Jockey Flavien Prat then celebrated as the finish was announced to the surprised crowd of 157,729.
The shocking result gave way to plenty of jokes on social media about how the Derby's ending compared to the ending of the St. Louis Rams-New Orleans Saints NFC Championship game ending where defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman's pass interference no-call against wide receiver Tommylee Lewis likely cost New Orleans a trip to the Super Bowl.
Here's a sampling of the some of the best one-liners on social media:
🧐— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 4, 2019
They really got Nickell Horsey-Coleman out of here.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) May 4, 2019
Wait so does this mean the Saints get to play in the Super Bowl?— Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) May 4, 2019
Well, in the NFL world of replay review of defensive pass interference, that would be a cutoff and a foul if Maximum Security was not playing the ball. #KentuckyDerby— Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) May 4, 2019
Saints fans have now filed an inquiry at Churchill Downs hoping for an overrule— Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) May 4, 2019
Whoa, so a sports league can just change the outcome of one of its premier events because an obvious foul dictated its result was unfairly achieved?!— Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) May 4, 2019
As a #NOLA sports #Saints @Saints fan - it’s refreshing to see officials in any sport overturn a call at the end of a game/tournament/match/race to get it right!— Travers Mackel (@TraversWDSU) May 4, 2019
Just saying...#KentuckDerby
As we sit and wait for these horse folks to figure out the Kentucky Derby... Good time to remember that this wasn’t reviewed at all pic.twitter.com/vu915266Pd— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 4, 2019
Saints blown call vs. Kentucky Derby - any sporting types want to rank them?— Kevin Allman (@KevinAllman) May 4, 2019
The Associated Press contributed to this report.