The Saints were without Max Unger during Wednesday's practice.
The center suffered a hand injury that kept him out of action. Offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod (not-injury related) also missed the session following the death of his daughter last week.
Tackle Terron Armstead (knee), wide receiver Cam Meredith (knee), linebacker Craig Robertson (hamstirng) and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (ankle) were limited.
Safety Marcus Williams (groin) and guard Andrus Peat (concussion) practiced in full.
Peat said he expects to play this week.