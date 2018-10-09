Brees Passing Record teaser image

On his way to breaking Peyton Manning's NFL career yards passing record of 71,940, New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees connected with 100 players spanning 18 years.

THE PLAYERS WHO CONTRIBUTED TO BREES’ RECORD:

