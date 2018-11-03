The New Orleans Saints face their biggest test of the 2018 season so far Sunday, taking on the undefeated Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

How will the game unfold? Here's a rundown of how to watch, predictions and key storylines.

Saints gameday preview: Rams to be biggest challenge of season yet; see keys to game, predictions, more After an extended, successful road trip, the New Orleans Saints return home to their biggest test of the 2018 season so far in the Los Angeles…

THE GAME

-- Who: Los Angeles Rams (8-0) at New Orleans Saints (6-1)

-- When: 3:25 p.m.

-- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

HOW TO WATCH

-- WVUE-TV (FOX 8) in New Orleans

-- WGMB-TV (FOX 44) in Baton Rouge

-- Click here to more TV affiliates.

STREAMING

-- Via NFL Game Pass (click here to learn more.)

RADIO

-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)

-- Click here for more radio affiliates.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Can't see module below? Click here.

Saints brace for Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh and Rams' vaunted defensive line To hear Drew Brees explain it, he was still playing with the Purdue Boilermakers the last time he faced a team with a defensive front like the…

KEY STORYLINES

-- Saints look to keep former teammate Brandin Cooks in check for second straight year in his return

-- Red-hot Saints one of NFL's elite -- but here's where they could still improve

-- Saints fans can relate: Facing tough stretch, Sean Payton says 'focus on one pothole at a time'

-- 'His mind is different': Why Saints anticipate seeing weekly wrinkles, game plan Sean Payton comes up with

-- How Sean Payton makes decisions on when to be aggressive on fourth down, 2-point conversions

-- Unleashed: Saints safety Vonn Bell is playing better than ever in expanded role

-- Saints rookie DE Marcus Davenport out for possibly a month with toe injury

-- Alvin Kamara says he's 'good' after missing Thursday's practice due to illness

-- Saints confident Trey Hendrickson can step up this week

-- Tommylee Lewis designated to return from injured reserve

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

Nick Underhill

Saints 34, Rams 28

The Saints are rolling. This is going to be the biggest test of the season, no doubt, but this New Orleans team looks hard to beat. Drew Brees will likely have to throw it more than he did a week ago, but No. 9 can still get it done.

Rod Walker

Saints 31, Rams 28

If there was ever a game to pick against the Saints, it would be this one. The Rams are loaded with a solid Player of the Year candidate on both sides of the ball. But the Saints are hot and the Dome crowd will make things difficult for the visitors from the West Coast. Saints, perhaps a late Wil Lutz field goal, find a way to win this one.

Scott Rabalais

Saints 31, Rams 27

The very definition of a game that could go either way, the Saints’ body of work earns them the nod here. The Rams are a tough out, but everyone in the NFL loses sometime. They will remember this one come playoff time when figuring out home-field advantage.