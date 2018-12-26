The Carolina Panthers, playing without regular starter Cam Newton, are expecting to lean on rookie Kyle Allen on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news Wednesday.
Allen, 22, made his NFL debut last week against the Atlanta Falcons. He finished the game a perfect 4-for-4 for 38 yards.
In college, Allen played two seasons at Texas A&M before transferring and playing his senior season at Houston.
The move at quarterback comes with the Panthers (6-9) are already eliminated from the postseason.
Conversely, the Saints (13-2) have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC are also choosing to go with their backup quarterback as well. Teddy Bridgewater will start instead of Drew Brees to avoid a potential injury.
Newton has an injured throwing shoulder, but the extent of the damage is unknown.
New Orleans escaped Carolina with a 12-9 win on Dec. 17.
Kickoff is scheduled for noon Sunday.