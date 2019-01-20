Drew Brees just turned 40, he's the second oldest quarterback in the NFL, but he said he's not leaning toward retirement after a gut-wrenching loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

"I plan on being here next year and making another run at it," Brees said.

How sure is he?

"I'm pretty positive."

Brees' remarks came in a solemn press conference after the 26-23 overtime loss to the Rams that was marked by a questionable no-call late in the game when Tommylee Lewis was hit early by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

"There’s nothing we can do about it, so it’s unfortunate," Brees said.

Brees went 26-40 for 249 yards and two touchdowns in the game, but threw a fateful interception in overtime after being hit as he threw by the Rams' Dante Fowler.

Can't see video below? Click here.

If he does return for the 2019 season, he'll have a chance to further multiple NFL records he set this season, with at least one key benchmark still in front of him.

Brees passed the marks for career passing yardage and completions earlier this year.

Check back for updates.