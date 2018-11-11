Michael Thomas' s record-setting start to his career continued on Sunday.
Thomas played in his 40th NFL game on Sunday and set an NFL record for most receptions through the first 40 games of a career.
His six-yard reception in the first quarter was his 267th reception, surpassing New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s mark (266).
Thomas played in 15 games as a rookie (missing a game against Tampa Bay with a foot injury), 16 last season and has played in all nine this season.
Thomas entered Sunday's game with 70 catches for 880 yards.