CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saints kicker Wil Lutz tied a franchise record in the second quarter when he kicked a 24-yard field goal against the Carolina Panthers.

It was the 25th consecutive made field goal by Lutz, tying Morten Andersen's franchise record.

"It's cool to do anything that Morten Andersen has done, but I don't really think about it," Lutz said. "That's something I'll reflect on when the season is over. We still have two more games in the regular season so I'm not worried about any records right now. We are trying to make every kick we are asked to kick and whatever records it leads to, it is what it is."

Lutz has made 27 of 28 field goals this season. His only miss came on Oct. 8 against the Washington Redskins.

