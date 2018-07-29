Travin Dural's odds of making the team suffered a hit.
The Saints wide receiver broke his humerus, a long bone in the upper arm, during Sunday's practice and will undergo surgery to repair it, according to sources.
The former LSU player was climbing his way up the depth chart this summer and was in the mix for one of the final spots on the roster at wide receiver.
Dural signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent and spent last season on the practice squad. He was expected to compete with Brandon Coleman and the other receivers behind Michael Thomas, Cam Meredith, Ted Ginn Jr. and Tre'Quan Smith for what might be the final spot at wide receiver.