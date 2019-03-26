PHOENIX -- As the NFL concluded its spring meeting one day early Tuesday, league owners passed by a shockingly overwhelming 31-1 margin that pass interference can be challenged by coaches and reviewed by officials next season.
Owners voted on a one-year trial basis to include those often-controversial penalties in the officiating replay review system. Coaches still will have two challenges per game, and in the final two minutes of a half or fourth quarter or for all of overtime, the replay official can order a review of offensive or defensive pass interference.
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, a member of the competition committee, was a driving force in persuading many people such an alteration was needed.
"It's great when we can arrive at what we think is a good change," Payton said. "We wouldn't have any of these on the docket had it not been for one play. I don't think any of these would be on a replay discussion.
It's certainly easy for Saints fans to find the positives here. Had this rule been in place last season in the NFC Championship game against the Rams, defensive pass interference against Nickell Robey-Coleman would've been called, and the Saints would've been able to wind down the clock to the final seconds of regulation before kicking a short field goal, putting them in a commanding position to win.
What's not to like?
The rule isn't considered a cure-all by some. Former NFL referee Terry McAuley, who now works for NBC on its Sunday Night Football broadcast, took to Twitter to bring up several key points about the new rule.
"As a point of reference, there were three obvious OPIs in the AFC Championship by (Kansas City) leading directly or indirectly to touchdowns. Those would have used up all of New England's challenges," McAuley noted.
The Hammond native reeled off a few more observations about the new rule:
And what about the bang-bang play. For years, if contact occurred just a few frames prior to the ball arriving, officials were not to call a foul. If replay, shows he's a frame early, will a foul be called? Does that mean there are now different standards for onfield and replay?— Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) March 27, 2019
Consider this: in two-minute drills, how many contested passes will need to be reviewed to make sure there wasn’t some type of restriction that could be a foul for DPI?— Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) March 27, 2019
The problem is this will extend far beyond championship-deciding calls as it will likely create highly technical fouls in replay that would never have been called in the past. DBs’ jobs will be much more difficult.— Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) March 27, 2019
Overall, the new rule earned praise from coaches, league executives -- and also with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
"I told the owners we need to get to a place, and I felt strongly we should have OPI and DPI and that we should be able to throw flags (that were not thrown on the field)," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Everyone in there finally got to understand through a long process and a lot of discussion, everyone wanted to get it right. Some had to remove themselves from long-shared views."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.